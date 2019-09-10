Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: A male subject was found to be using trees to practice throwing a knife at on Sept. 4 at 8:15 a.m. at Fountain Park on Forest Avenue. He was told not to do that anymore.

There was a report of an intoxicated male subject lying on the sidewalk at 11:50 p.m. on Sept. 4 in the area of Greene and Walker streets. He was transported to UVMC by a squad and cited. Gregory L. Harms, 52, of Piqua, was cited for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

HIT SKIP: A hit skip accident was reported at approximately 8:20 a.m. on Sept. 4 on the 300 block of Gordon Street.

FIGHTS AT SCHOOL: There was a report of juveniles in a fight at recess resulting in one student breaking a bone at 4 p.m. on Sept. 4 at Washington Primary School.

There was a report of an assault complaint at the Piqua High School at approximately 11 a.m. on Sept. 5. There was a fight between two students. Two male juveniles were cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: A complainant advised she was attacked by a loose dog at approximately 4:10 p.m. on Sept. 4 on the 500 block of West High Street. The owner was cited for allowing the dog to run at large. Elizabeth M. Nickels, 33, of Piqua, was cited for minor misdemeanor dogs running at large in connection with this incident.

UNAUTHORIZED USE: The registered owner of a vehicle reported a known female subject took his vehicle after she was specifically told not to at approximately 4:10 p.m. on Sept. 4 at the Colonial Terrace Apartments on Covington Avenue. An officer attempted to contact the female subject but was not successful. Jasarae J. Smith, 24, of Dayton, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use a motor vehicle in connection with this incident.

A caller reported a known male subject took her vehicle without permission at approximately 9:10 p.m. on Sept. 4 on the 500 block of Cherry Street. The vehicle was unable to be located and was entered as stolen. Johnathan I. Reineke, Jr., 29, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree felony theft in connection with this incident.

UNRULY JUVENILE: There was a report of juveniles setting off fireworks in an alley at approximately 7:10 p.m. on Sept. 4 on the 400 block of Kitt Street. Juveniles were warned for unruly juvenile.

DRUG OVERDOSE: There was a report of a drug overdose at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 4 on the 300 block of Cleveland Street. A male subject stated he snorted heroin. He was in and out of consciousness. He was given Narcan by medics and then transported to UVMC by squad.

DRUG OFFENSE: An officer observed a subject trespassing a local church at 12:45 a.m. on Sept. 5 on the 800 block of Covington Avenue. The officer reported that when the subject saw the officer’s cruiser, the subject ran toward the bike path and was later found hiding in the woods. Drug abuse instruments were located where he was hiding. He was charged and released. Simuel O. Hummons, 33, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument in connection with this incident.

THEFT: There was a report of a shoplifter in custody at Walmart at 10:40 a.m. on Sept. 5. Alyssa N. Kuykendall, 23, of Staunton Township, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

There was a report of two scooters being stolen out of a garage on the 600 block of Virginia Street sometime between Aug. 31 and Sept. 5.

MENACING COMPLAINT: There was a menacing complaint at the Bethany Center on South Street at approximately 1 p.m. on Sept. 5.

There was a report of a male subject making threats to another male subject at approximately 8:25 p.m. on Sept. 5 on the 500 block of Electric Avenue. The suspect was located and warned for menacing.