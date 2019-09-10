Area briefs

Fall clean-up to begin

TROY — The staff of the Troy Cemetery Office will begin the annual fall clean-up of Riverside Cemetery and Rosehill Cemetery on Oct. 2. Citizens are asked to remove wreaths, ground-mounted displays, and any other items or decorations that have been left on gravesites by Oct. 1. Beginning Oct. 2, all non-permanent decorations will be removed by city staff to allow raking and leaf-blowing around the two cemeteries.

New cemetery decorations can be placed starting Nov. 1, after city staff have performed the annual fall maintenance.

All decorations placed must conform to the Cemetery Department Rules and Regulations for the use of flowers and other decorations, which was revised earlier this year. Copies of the updated rules are available from the Cemetery Office, or online at https://www.troyohio.gov/225/Riverside-Cemetery. Unauthorized plantings, flowers and decorations will be removed from the cemetery grounds without further notice.

If there are questions, please call the Cemetery Department at 937-335-2710.

CORS to host Lisa Murphy for SUTQ training

PIQUA — Internationally recognized Early Childhood Specialist and noted author Lisa Murphy is coming to Council on Rural Services (CORS) in Piqua to present a full day of entertaining, informative and state-of-the-art early childhood education experience. Six hours of Ohio Step-up-to-Quality (SUTQ) will be awarded to attendees, and CORS has a limited number of seats available to other agencies. The cost is $40 and lunch is provided.

The event is Sept. 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 201 Robert M Davis Parkway, Piqua. Attendees must be in their seats and sign in prior to 8:30 a.m., entering the building through the entrances marked with black canopies.

Pre-registration is required and a check for $40 payable to Council on Rural Service Programs, Inc. must be provided to Robin Short. Contact Robin at rshort@corsp.org to pre-register prior to September 20. Call for questions at 937/778-5220.

Dine to Donate at Skyline Chili to Benefit Brukner Nature Center

TROY — Join the Brukner Nature Center on Thursday, Sept. 19, at Skyline Chili in Troy, located at 1775 W. Main Street, for this month’s dine to donate. The event will run from 5-9 p.m. Skyline Chili will donate 15 percent of the sales when a flyer is presented at check-out. Flyers are available at the Interpretive Building or online at www.bruknernaturecenter.com. Money raised will be used to help support the wildlife ambassadors at Brukner Nature Center.

Brukner Nature Center to hold Autumn Equinox Exhibit and Presentation

TROY — Join the Brukner Nature Center on Thursday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m. and enjoy a glass of cider and autumn fare as you enjoy the iconic wildlife art of Charley Harper and his unique view of wildlife and wild places, not through realistic paintings, but by means of stylized drawings and paintings that capture the essence of his subjects using the fewest elements: minimal realism.

At 7:15 p.m., attendees will hear an engaging presentation by author Deborah Fleming, who has lived in rural Ohio and cared for its land for decades. Her new book shares 14 interrelated essays, blending her own experiences with both scientific and literary research. “Resurrection of the Wild” is filled with lyrical meditations into life on Fleming’s farm, the impacts of mining and drilling industries, fox hunting, homesteading, and Ohio’s Amish community. Fleming finds that the concept of freedom must be redefined to include preservation and respect for the natural world, and her book ultimately, becomes a compelling argument for the importance of ecological preservation in Ohio.

Admission for this seasonal celebration is just $5 for BNC Members and $10 for non-members. All proceeds from this event, including the sale of Harper Art, will support our mission of wildlife conservation. Brukner Nature Center is located at 5995 Horseshoe Bend Rd. in Troy. For more information, call (937) 698-6493.

Bat Box Workshop offered at Brukner Nature Center

TROY — Did you know there are over 1000 species of bats in the world, and Ohio is home to 11 of them? Come learn all about Ohio’s bats on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 2-4 p.m. at the Brukner Nature Center with Miami County’s Wildlife Officer Jasmine Grossnickle and help Ohio species by building a bat box for your home (each kit is $40). This program is free for BNC Members and just $5 for non-members. Deadline for registration and payment is Monday, Sept. 23 at 5 p.m. Cash or check only. The Brukner Nature Center is located at 5995 Horseshoe Bend Rd. in Troy. For more information, call (937) 698-6493.