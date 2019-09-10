Covington welcomes County Line Auto Sales

COVINGTON — On Friday, August 23, the Covington Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting at a new business in Covington. The chamber welcomed County Line Auto Sales and its owners, Dustin Kimmel and Kevin Welch, to their new location at 101 W. Broadway in Covington. County Line has beautifully renovated the former Beaver-Heilman and Carl Reinke Ford dealership location. They are now open, selling quality used vehicles from their new facility, as well as operating a full service department. The business can be reached at (937) 916-8382 or visit countylineautosales.com.

County Line Auto Sales hosted an open house and lunch for chamber members, contractors, and guests following the ribbon-cutting. The Covington Chamber of Commerce meets at 8 a.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at Buffalo Jack’s and welcomes businesses from Covington or the surrounding area into membership.

Provided photo Pictured are the proud owners of County Line Auto Sales, Kevin Welch and Dustin Kimmel, other members of the Kimmel family, and members of the Covington Chamber of Commerce during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the business on Aug. 23. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/09/web1_county-line-auto1-CMYK.jpg Provided photo Pictured are the proud owners of County Line Auto Sales, Kevin Welch and Dustin Kimmel, other members of the Kimmel family, and members of the Covington Chamber of Commerce during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the business on Aug. 23.