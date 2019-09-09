CareFlight responds to SR41 crash

NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP — A head-on crash closed State Route 41 and resulted in one patient being transported aboard CareFlight on Monday afternoon.

First Responders were called to the intersection of St. Rt. 41 and Martin Road around 3 p.m. on the report of a head-on crash.

Pleasant Hill Fire and Rescue squad responded, as did the Covington Fire Department. CareFlight was immediately requested to go on “stand-by.”

One victim, the driver on an SUV, was trapped in his vehicle. Firefighters used hydraulic rescue tools to allow him to be removed from the wreckage.

CareFlight was summoned to transport the male patient.

The driver of the other vehicle, a pickup truck belonging to Vectren, refused treatment at the scene for minor injuries.

Deputies investigating the crash said multiple witnesses observed the driver of the westbound SUV apparently “all over the road.” A preliminary investigation showed the driver of the eastbound Vectren truck apparently saw the SUV swerve into his lane, so he drove left in an attempt to avoid the crash, but the SUV swerved back and struck him nearly head-on.

The driver of the SUV was transported to Miami Valley Hospital. His condition is not known.

Miami County Sheriff’s deputies are continuing to investigate the crash.

Firefighters from Pleasant Hill and Covington assist CareFlight nurses in loading a victim of a head-on crash to a waiting helicopter on State Route 41 on Monday afternoon between Troy and Covington. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/09/web1_090919mju_crash_sr41_careflight-1.jpg Firefighters from Pleasant Hill and Covington assist CareFlight nurses in loading a victim of a head-on crash to a waiting helicopter on State Route 41 on Monday afternoon between Troy and Covington. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Firefighters from Covington and Pleasant Hill use hydraulic rescue tools to free the driver of a SUV who was involved in a head-on crash on State Route 41 at Martin Road on Monday afternoon. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/09/web1_090919mju_crash_sr41-1.jpg Firefighters from Covington and Pleasant Hill use hydraulic rescue tools to free the driver of a SUV who was involved in a head-on crash on State Route 41 at Martin Road on Monday afternoon. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

By Mike Ullery Miami Valley Today

Reach Mike Ullery at mullery@dailycall.com

