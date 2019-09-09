Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by the Troy Police Department:

Sept. 5

THEFT: Phillip Howard, 35, of Piqua, was cited for fifth degree felony obstructing official business, theft, criminal damage and criminal trespass for an incident reported in the 300 block of Peters Road.

THEFT: Laci Overbey, 29, of Sidney, was cited for theft.

POSSESSION: Sherry Howard, 51, of Sidney, was cited for theft, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of controlled substances.

OVI: Rachel Cruea, 32, of Troy, was cited for OVI from a June 24 incident in the N. Mulberry Street area.

Sept. 6

POSSESSION: Landon X. Brady, 21, of Troy, was cited for fifth degree felony possession of controlled substances.

DISORDERLY: Icdoro Resindez, 40, of Troy, was cited for disorderly conduct from an incident in the 1300 block of McKaig.

POSSESSION: Austin Kowalak, 22, of Casstown, was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substances in the area of N. Dorset on Sept. 2.

Sept. 7

UNDERAGE: Ian Gonzalez, 18, of Troy, was cited for offenses involving underage persons.

OVERDOSE: Isaac Pack Jr., 45, of Troy, was cited for inducing panic.

Sept. 9

OVI: Jason Johnsen, 19, of Troy, was cited for, offenses involving underage persons, OVI, OVI with a blood alcohol level of .207 and speed limits in the area of West Main and Troy Towne Park.

UNDERAGE: Gage Wilson, 20, of Troy, was cited for offenses involving under age person in the 1100 block of Experiment Farm Road.

BREAKING AND ENTERING: Shawn Price, 33, of Sidney, was charged with fifth degree felony breaking and entering from an incident reported on Aug. 13.

TRESPASS: Alyshia Rindler, 34, at-large, was charged with criminal trespass for an incident reported on Aug. 13.

OBSTRUCTION: Bryan Dickerson, 24, of Trotwood, was charged with obstructing official business from an incident reported on April 24.

BREAKING AND ENTERING: Jesse Kirby, 53, of Troy, was charged with fifth degree felony breaking and entering from an incident reported on Aug. 13 in the 500 block of Crescent Drive.