Dayton man suffers injuries from Monday crash

MIAMI COUNTY — A Dayton man is in critical condition after he was transported by Careflight following a self-reported, one-vehicle crash in the area of East State Route 55, near Sodom Road, outside of Casstown on Monday.

According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Eric Lachey, Gregory Bryant, 32, of Dayton, was driving a white Jeep when the vehicle ran off the road and crashed into a wooded area on East State Route 55 and struck a tree. Lachey said Bryant sustained a head injury and told authorities at the scene he had wrecked the vehicle “two days ago.” Authorities have not determined how long Bryant had been injured at this time.

Careflight transported Bryant to the Miami Valley Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

According to deputies, Bryant used his phone to call for help. Deputies also said Bryant was not wearing a seat-belt at the time of the crash.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected as factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

In other news:

A Troy woman was cited for failure to yield in a two-vehicle accident at State Route 41 and Hufford Road on Monday, Sept. 2.

The driver of the gray Kia Soul, Brittany Owens, 40, of Troy, failed to yield at the stop sign at the intersection. Owens had a two-year old female child and a six-year-old male child inside the vehicle.

The driver of the white Kia Optima, Brianne Keeton, 25, was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center for minor injuries. The 15 year-old male in Keeton’s car was transported by Careflight from the scene as a caution.

Gregory Bryant, 32, claimed he had been in the ditch for two days

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Today

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com ©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.