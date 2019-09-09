Rep. Davidson visits Piqua rehab center

PIQUA — Rep. Warren Davidson visited the Rehabilitation Center for Neurological Development in Piqua on Monday for a tour of the facility.

Executive Director Carla Bertke, along with rehab center manager Barb Furdero and Nicholas School Principal Holly Felver, escorted Davidson through each section of the facility, which includes Brain & Body Integration, the Brain Wellness Center, the Aquatic Therapy & Wellness Center, and the Adult Day Program.

The Brain & Body Integration program provides care to both children and adults who are experiencing difficulties associated with brain-related conditions. Each program is individually modified to include exercises created to improve sensory and motor neuron pathway connections that may have been underdeveloped or damaged.

The Brain Wellness Center aims to help “unlock” the brain’s potential using EEG Neurofeedback training. Neurofeedback is both an exercise for the brain and a learning strategy that provides the information needed to help normalize brain wave activity.

Activities available in the Brain Wellness Center include brainwave-controlled activity games, which allow participants to “play” hands-free, with brainwave activity being monitored simultaneously.

The Aquatic Therapy & Wellness Center provides an alternative exercise program, which often leads to results unattainable with land-based exercise.

The facility’s Adult Day Program, which was opened in 2017, provides services and activities to adults 18 years and older who have intellectual and developmental delays, focusing on improvement of non-work related skills to better the life of each client in both individual and group settings.

Services provided by the center can be beneficial for clients who have developmental disorders, as well as those who experienced a traumatic brain injury, and even those who suffered a stroke.

“I just wonder how many people who are stroke victims don’t even know that this kind of service would be available to them,” Davidson noted.

“There are a lot,” Bertke said. “As far as advertising, we don’t have a budget for that; it’s very costly. Word of mouth is probably our best form of advertisement. We know there are people we aren’t reaching.”

Bertke noted the RCND is one of just two facilities of its kind in Ohio which incorporate the “neurological aspect” of rehabilitation and improvement of physical and emotional well-being of each individual.

“When you look at the number of people with these neurological disorders and the few facilities like this that exist, it’s kind of hard to believe,” Davidson said.

This high need for neurological care may contribute to clients who are willing to travel long distances to receive care at the facility. Bertke said the center has served clients from 19 states, 52 Ohio counties, and two countries thus far.

Also included in the center is the Nicholas School, which is a state-chartered, non-public kindergarten through eighth grade school specializing in education for children with different learning needs.

The center is a 501(c)(3) and is a United Way Member Agency. While it includes 38 full-time staff members, it is also reliant on fundraisers, grants, donations, and volunteers.

The next planned fundraiser, themed “Moroccan Soirée,” is set for Saturday, Oct. 12, at A Learning Place, located at 201 RM Davis Parkway, Piqua.

The event will begin with hors d’oeuvres and drinks, along with a silent auction, at 6 p.m. At 6:45 p.m., a Romer’s Catering-provided buffet will open, and a program with a live auction will begin following dinner.

Individual tickets for the event are $40 and sponsorship opportunities are available. Donations are also being accepted for the auction. For more information or to inquire about purchasing tickets/sponsorship, call 937-773-7630.

