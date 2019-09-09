Troy man charged with rape

MIAMI COUNTY —On Monday, a Troy man was arraigned on one count of first-degree felony rape and one count of third-degree gross sexual imposition of a minor in Miami County Municipal Court.

On Friday, the Troy Police Department arrested Kevin Gillette, 62, of Troy, at his residence in the 1300 block of Sussex Drive. He is being held on $550,000 total bond and remains incarcerated in the Miami County Jail.

The alleged female victim, a minor, was known to Gillette.

According to reports, Troy police detectives were contacted by the mother of the victim on Sept. 1 after her minor female daughter described the alleged sexual misconduct by Gillette at his home. Detectives interviewed Gillette on Sept. 6. When asked if he had inappropriate contact with the victim, “Kevin became emotional and paused for several seconds then denied any inappropriate touching of (the victim). Kevin then became angry and said he was being railroaded and wanted to speak to an attorney.”

Gillette will have a pre-trial hearing on Sept. 17.

George Bell, 53, of Troy, entered a plea of guilty in two separate felony cases in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Monday.

During the change of plea hearing, Bell was found guilty by the court on one count of second-degree felony robbery from an incident in Troy on May 24. He faces a minimum of two to a maximum of eight years in prison and up to a $15,000 fine for the charge. Bell robbed a 50-year-old woman in the vicinity of the O’Reilly Auto Parts store. Bell attempted to steal the victim’s purse, knocking her to the ground and causing minor injuries.

Bell also entered a plea of guilty to an amended indictment of fourth-degree felony attempted failure to register an address as a sex offender. At the time of the incident, Bell was a resident of Troy’s Royal Inn.

According to the Ohio Sex Offender Registry, Bell is a Tier III registered sex offender. He was convicted of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor in 2014. He faces 6-18 months in prison and a $5,000 for that offense. Bell will complete a pre-sentence investigation and will be sentenced on Oct. 22.

Kevin Gillette, 62, allegedly sexually assaulted minor

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Today

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com ©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

