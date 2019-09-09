Piqua Public Library to host football trivia contest

PIQUA — The Piqua Public Library is hosting a fun new program: So You Think You Know Football. This trivia contest will feature questions covering high school, college and professional football since 1890.

Refreshments will be served, including pizza donated by 3 Joe’s Pizzeria, as well as beverages and snacks.

There is a trophy for the top prize, donated by Joe Thoma Jewelers & Sons Inc. Other prizes include a Cat’s Meow figurine of Alexander Stadium and Piqua playing cards, donated by Mainstreet Piqua; Piqua and Lehman garden flags, donated by Readmore’s Hallmark; and a Nature Conservancy bag, donated by the Piqua Library.

Join the Piqua Public Library on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 2-3:30 pm. This program is free to all. Registration is requested. Register by calling the Piqua Library at 937-773-6753.