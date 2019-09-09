Pet of the Week

Meet Lil Bit

Lil Bit came to the Miami County Animal Shelter as an owner release. She is around 3 years old and a little timid. She says she just needs a little time to adjust from leaving her home. Once she warms up to you, she is very loving. She did not leave her home because of anything she did. Her owner just needed to down size on the amount of dogs she had. Lil Bit is looking for a loving “furever” home. She was recently spayed. She is an American Pit Bull Terrier mix. She currently weighs approximately 40 lbs.

If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email animalshelter@miamicountyohio.gov for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.