Area briefs

SNL event planned

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA Piqua Branch is offering a Saturday Night Live Event on Saturday, Sept. 14 for youth in first through sixth grade. This will be a fun-filled night with swimming, gym games, and the Youth Center. Pizza and lemonade will be served at the Youth Center. Drop off begins at 7 p.m. and pick up is at 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Register at the Piqua Branch or over the phone at 773-9622. The cost is $10 members and $16 non-members.

For more information, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.

Society fundraiser selling mums

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe Historical Society is selling nine-inch pots of mums in a variety of colors. The cost is $8.50 each or two for $15. This is a fundraiser for the Society. The deadline for ordering is Sept. 14, and they will be available for pick up on Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Tipp Seniors Building on South Hyatt Street in Tipp City.

To order call Bob at 875-0550, Chuck at 667-7585 or Susie at 698-6798.

Ballet class teturns to YWCA

PIQUA — Denise Toth, a veteran ballet teacher, returns to the YWCA for a new fall session beginning Sept. 18. Girls and boys will have the opportunity to learn coordination and grace while developing an appreciation for the fine arts. Students are asked to wear ballet slippers, tights and leotards or shorts.

The six week class session begins from 9:15-10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18 for 3-5 year olds and 5:15-6 p.m. for kindergarten through first grade. Membership of $10 is required for 6 year olds only. Class fee for the session is $22.

For more information, stop at the YWCA at 418 N. Wayne St. or call 773-6626.

Veterans to be honored

UNION TOWNSHIP — A special Veterans Day program honoring all Union Township veterans and their families will take place on Saturday, Nov. 9 at Hoffman United Methodist Church. The program will take place at 2 p.m. and is open to the public.

A video will be created to go along with stories submitted about each veteran featured. Organizers are asking anyone wanting to include family members to send pictures and stories, branch of service, and years served as quickly as possible. It seems a bit early, but it will take a while to coordinate all the information.

Send your information to Hoffman United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St., West Milton, OH 45383, Attention: Nancy Studebaker. Pictures will be returned.

Vendors sought

TROY — Brukner Nature Center’s 2019 Arts & Crafts Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.

Organizers are currently accepting applications for our juried arts and crafts show. An application can be found on the center’s website at bruknernaturecenter.com. If you are interested in participating, fill out the form, return it along with photos and payment (cash or check only).

The juried selection process will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 10 and all craftsmen will be notified by Friday, Sept. 13, by email preferably, whether they are accepted into the show. Anyone not accepted into the show will be refunded their payment after Sept. 13.