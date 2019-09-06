Area briefs

YMCA offers sports leagues

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA is taking registrations for upcoming sports leagues at the Piqua and Robinson branches. These leagues begin on the weekend of Oct. 18 at the Piqua and Robinson branches and run for eight weeks.

• Piqua branch leagues

5-6 year old, through kindergarten— Boys/girls basketball — Friday evenings

7-10 year old boys/girls indoor soccer — Saturday afternoons

• Robinson branch Leagues

First and second grade boys/girls basketball – Friday evenings

Third and fourth grade boys/girls basketball — Saturday mornings

3-4 and 5-6 year old soccer – Saturday mornings/afternoons

Second through fifth grade floor hockey – Saturday late morning (Begins Nov. 2)

Registrations are being accepted, with early registrations through Sept. 30. The cost is $37 for Y members and $70 for non-members. To register, contact the Piqua branch at 773-9622 or the Robinson branch at 440-9622, or stop in to either branch. For more information, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.

Tax class offered

PIQUA — Liberty Tax locations at 531 N. Main St., Piqua, 19 S. Norwich Road., Troy, and in Sidney (location under construction) have announced they have opened enrollment in their annual tuition-free tax course. The course teaches the basics of tax preparation for local residents who want to learn how to figure out tax deductions and credits, and complete an income tax return.

The eight-week course will begin on Oct. 21 and the class will meet two days a week. A fee for the cost of books and supplies

may apply, which vary based on locality.

“This is a great opportunity for anyone who is curious about tax preparation and wants to learn to do taxes for themselves and others,” said Lorie Mitchell, manager of Liberty Tax in Troy. “And you don’t have to be an accountant to participate.”

Taxpayers want their taxes prepared accurately and don’t mind paying their fair share, according to a recent IRS survey. But many are confused by the complex forms and calculations that can be required to complete an individual income tax return.

Liberty Tax offers the course as a way to help eliminate the confusion and complexity by providing classroom discussion, textbook examples, and hands-on learning. The Tax Course offers practice in preparing income tax returns and covers a variety of topics, including: filing status, tax deductions and credits, and more.

To register, visit LibertyTax.com, call Liberty Tax at 615-1099, or stop by the Piqua or Troy offices.