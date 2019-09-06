Community Calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• CARDIO DRUMMING: Join others at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library for cardio drumming on Fridays at 11 a.m. All equipment and water provided. Instruction is by DVD. Ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call the library at 676-27321 for more information.

• BEGINNING GARMENTS: A Beginning Garments sewing class will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library. Learn to make a variety of garments. General knowledge of sewing and pattern reading is required. Must bring in own sewing machine. Limit 10, adults. Pre-register at the library or by calling 773-6753, Ext. 235.

• BOOKS AND BEANS: The Friends of the J. R. Clarke Public Library’s semi-annual book sale will be offered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. This is also the weekend for the Covington-Newberry Historical Society’s Ham and Bean and Chili Supper held at Fort Rowdy Museum from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition, the library also will also be holding its “Free Your Mind of Fines!” During the two days of book sales, if you currently have a fine with J.R. Clarke, come in and get the fines taken off your record. Fines can only be taken off a patron’s record in person at the library. On Saturdat, books will be $1 per bag. For more information, contact the library at 473-2226.

• FISH FRY: A fish fry at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. The menu includes Alaskan pollock, chicken tenders, french fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and dessert for $8. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• NATURE GROUP: The Miami County Park District will hold its Family Nature Group program from 10-11 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join a park district naturalist for this family-oriented program designed for children birth to six years with an accompanying adult (older siblings are welcome). Children enjoy a simple opening activity as everyone arrives. Then, participants take a slow hike to the natural play area where kids and parents can socialize, play and take part in an optional nature activity. Be sure to dress for the weather. Meet at Lost Creek Reserve, barn with shelter/overhang near the parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• OWLS & HOWLS: The Miami County Park District will hold an Owls & Howls Hike from 8-10 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Join park district naturalist Amalee Houk as we try to call two species rarely seen by humans, an owl and coyote. Learn about these mysterious creatures as while on a leisurely hike by the light of the moon. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or by calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BILLIARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m.; a meal site at 11 a.m.; hula hoop fitness at 1 p.m.; and a garage sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday

• SHARE A MEAL: Join First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for the monthly Share-A-Meal. The menu is hamburgers, mac and cheese, baked beans, chocolate chip cookies and beverages. Carry-outs will be available at 12:30 p.m. as quantities last. This program is free to anyone in need of a warm nourishing meal and some fellowship. Use the Canal Street entrance, which is handicapped accessible.

• GET-TOGETHER: The Miami East class of 1964 will hold their annual get-together at 5 p.m. at Marion’s Piazza, Troy. Classmates, spouses and friends are welcome. Attendees purchase their own food and beverages.

• PRAYER BREAKFAST: The Community Prayer Breakfast will be offered at 7:30 a.m. at Lincoln Community Center. The event will include a continental breakfast, prayer and fellowship.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County Farmers Market will be held in the Lowe’s parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Troy Main Street Farmer’s Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on South Cherry Street, just off West Main Street, Troy. For more information, visit www.TroyMainStreet.org or call (937) 339-5455.

• MONARCH CELEBRATION: Brukner Nature Center will offer a Monarch celebration from 1-4 p.m. at the center. Your afternoon will be packed full of activities to help you and your family learn all about Monarch butterflies — from educational crafts for the kids to opportunities to talk to professionals in the field. You can purchase a variety of native plants for your garden, learn all about their life cycle and create your own milkweed seed ball. Staff also hope to have live Monarch encounters — caterpillar, chrysalis and adult. Staff also plan to tag the adults and release them on their journey south. Admission is $2.50 per person or $10 per family for non-members; BNC members are free.

• SKETCHING NATURE: The Miami County Park District will hold the new Sketching Nature program from 10 a.m. to noon at Garbry Big Woods Reserve, 6660 Casstown-Sidney Road, east of Piqua. Join park district naturalist/artist Kay Hisong on a leisurely stroll to observe and sketch the breathtaking fall wildflower display at the Reserve. Beginners and advanced artists welcome. Bring your own sketching tool. For adults. Class size limited. Class fee $7 per person with sketch pad provided or $2 per person if you provide your own sketch pad. Payment due at time of registration. Preregistration required. Preregister for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• GARAGE SALE: The Tipp City Seniors will offer a garage sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• PRO WRESTLING: Dynamic Championship Pro Wrestling returns to the Piqua National Guard Armory, 623 E. Ash St. Doors open at 7 p.m. Call (937) 640-2691 for more details.

Sunday

• REUNION: The annual Elizabeth Township School reunion will be held at 1 p.m. at the Elizabeth Township Community Center located at 5760 Walnut-Grove Road. All former teachers, students, graduates and staff members are invited to attend. Please bring a covered dish to share. Drink and table service provided. The Cove Springs Praise Band will provide entertainment. For more information, contact Janet Filbrun Knife at (937) 667-6201.

• FREEDOM CLIMB: The Third annual Troy Memorial Freedom Climb will be held at Troy Memorial Stadium. Check-in will be at 1 p.m., with an opening ceremony at 1:45 p.m. and the event at 2 p.m. Ascend and descend the stadium stairs 64 times for a total of 1,980 steps to represent the height of the Twin Towers or walk the track four times. The entry fee is $25 and includes refreshments. Proceeds will go to the National Law Enforcement, National Firefighters Foundation, FOP Lodge 58 and Troy Fire Department.

• BREAKFAST: Enjoy a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Breakfast is open to the public and will be served from 8-11 a.m. The cost is $7 adults, children 10 and under eat for $3.

Monday

• SLOW ROLL ROUTE CHANGED: Bike Piqua will be holding a slow roll at 6 p.m., meeting at Susie’s Big Dipper, located on the 300 block of North Main Street in Piqua. They will then ride on Greene Street to North Street to Madison Avenue to Cherry Street, instead of the previously planned ride through Candlewood.

• BAKED POTATO: A baked potato or salad bar will be offered, one for $3.50 or both for $6 at the Tipp City Americab Legion. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• DEMOCRATIC WOMEN: The Miami County Democratic Women will meet at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy.

• MONDAY MATINEE: The Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library will present a Monday natinee at 12:30 p.m. Re-visit an old favorite film or experience it for the first time with our theme of the month is “Whodunit?” This week will be “Evil Eye” from 1963. Popcorn will be provided or bring your own snacks. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• BOOK SALE: The Piqua Public Library will have a book sale during regular hours in the library bookstore, with 50 percent off books, magazines and other materials.

• FISHING DERBY: The VIPs will host the annual Youth Fishing Derby from 1-4 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, north of Covington. Head out to the park for the park district’s annual fishing derby and a chance to win a trophy in one of six different categories. Special door prizes will be awarded to lucky participants. Don’t forget it’s Grandparents’ Day so bring your grandchildren to this fun event. There will be a drawing for grandparents. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• MOMS & TOTS: The Miami County Park District will hold its “Trailing Moms & Tots” program from 10 a.m. to noon at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. This program is for expectant mothers, mothers and tots 0 to five years of age. Participants can socialize, play and exercise during this walk. There may even be craft time. Be sure to dress for the weather. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BUTTERFLY WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold a butterfly walk from 2-4 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185 in Covington. Participants will join a park district naturalist out on the trail to learn about butterfly species and the different types of flowering plants. They will also help collect data for the Ohio Lepidoptera’s Butterfly Monitoring Program. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• NEEDLE IT: The Tipp City Seniors will have the Needle It Group at 9:30 a.m.; the center will be a meal site at 11 a.m.; and Hand & Foot will be offered at 1 p.m.

• DEMOCRATIC WOMEN: The Miami County Democratic Women will meet at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Candidates and issues for the Nov. 5 Genera Election will be presented. A short business meeting will follow. For more information, call Pru Schaefer at (937) 308-0710.

• CLASS LUNCH: The Piqua Catholic class of 1953 will meet at noon at the Covington Eagles.

Tuesday

• DANCE WORKSHOP: A free Contra Dance workshop will be offered at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Learn dance steps to use at a Sept. 28 Contra Dance event. No fee, no need to register, come alone or bring a partner. Learn more at TroyHayner.org.

• EGG SALAD: Egg salad sandwiches with chips will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $4. Doors open at 3 p.m.

• EXHIBIT OPENS: The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will present “Paris and Vienna Sunrise,” the exhibit featuring photography by Laura Vlieg, which will be on display in the Hayner Center’s Art Studio from Sept. 10 through Oct. 20 and is free and open to the public. The public is invited to a reception from 5-6:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20 in the Art Studio.

• NATURE QUEST: The Miami County Park District will offer its Homeschool Nature Quest “Traveling Seed” program from 10 a.m. to noon at Lost Creek Reserve cabin, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Kids K-third grade and their parents can join a naturalist on a journey through the wonders of the outdoors. This nature club encourages homeschool families to increase time spent together outside exploring. Participants can check out a book and a backpack, complete with exploration tools, to take home and continue the fun. Complete the activities, attend the next program and return your backpack to earn more prizes. Park and meet at the cabin. Parents must remain with student during this program. Dress for the weather as participants will be exploring outside. Class fee $3 per class per child for Miami County residents and $6 per for out of county residents. Pre-registration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors will have crafts at 9 a.m.; Stepping On from 10 a.m. to noon; and Young at Art at 1 p.m.

Wednesday

• COUNCIL MEETING: The Miami County Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in the Miami County Highway Garage, 2100 N. County Road 25-A, Troy.

• SHREDDED CHICKEN: Shredded, creamed chicken sandwiches with chips and a pickle will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 at 6 p.m. for $5. Play some Euchre after you eat for $5 at 7 p.m.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will hold monthly committee and board meetings at the Troy Country Club at noon.

• LINE DANCE: The Tipp City Seniors will offer Skip Bo at 9:30 a.m.; line dancing at 10 a.m.; and be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis meeting will include a business meeting and presentation of Legion of Honor awards to Bob Montgomery for 50 years and Mark Reedy for 30 years. The meeting will be held at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

Thursday

• HEART HEALTHY: Kettering Health Network is hosting a panel for people interested in learning how to stay heart healthy from 5:30-7: p.m. at StoryPoint Troy assisted living community, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with refreshments. At 6 p.m., Kettering Physician Network cardiologists Rehan Ahmed, DO, Ammar Safar, MD, and Ryan Clark, DO, will discuss heart-smart habits to fight heart disease and other cardiac conditions, ways to stay heart healthy, and prevention and treatment options. The event is free but seating is limited. To register, call (937) 558-3988 or visit www.ketteringhealth.org/healthcalendar.

• OILS: Judi and Brian Kinney will share their knowledge about the unique connection between your immune system and essential oils on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Contact the library at (937) 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Piqua Community Farmers Market will be offered from 3:30-6:30 p.m. in front of the Piqua Public Library on High Street.

• CRAFT: Troy-Miami County Public Library will present the craft program Making a Geometric Paper Collage at 6 p.m. Following a lesson on Creativebug, participants will learn a new way to create a collage using diamond shapes to make an exquisite multi-colored star. For adults. All materials provided. Registration is required at tmcpl.org or by calling the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117.

• CAREGIVER CONNECTION: Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County will offer its Caregiver Connection program from 2-3 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 2899 W. Main St., Troy.

• BAKED HAM: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer baked ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans, salad, roll and dessert for $8. Serving begins at 6 p.m. Stay for trivia at 7 p.m.

• PANEL DISCUSSION: A panel discussion with US military veterans and guests will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center, 134 N. Market St., Troy. The event is being coordinated by Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County. Lunch will be provided. Information also will be available from Miami County Veterans’ Services, Dayton VA, Honor Flight Dayton and Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County veteran volunteers. To make a reservation, call (937) 573-2115.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Support the fight against cancer by donating at the Tipp City United Methodist Church community blood drive from 1:30-7:30 p.m. in the Great Hall, 8 W. Main St., Tipp City. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Compassion Defines Me. I Donate Blood to Fight Cancer” T-shirt honoring September and October Blood Cancer and Breast Cancer Awareness Months. Make an appointment to donate online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors will have a board meeting at 10 a.m. followed by a carry-in and bingo at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

Sept. 13

• BILLIARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m.; a meal site at 11 a.m.; and hula hoop fitness at 1 p.m.

