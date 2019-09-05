Miami County Commissioners approve base for ditch assessments

MIAMI COUNTY — The Board of Miami County Commissioners approved revised permanent construction base for two ditches — which determines the assessment costs for affected property owners near the ditches — during their meeting on Thursday afternoon.

The commissioners first approved the estimated construction cost for a Wauger Branch Ditch, located in Elizabeth and Bethel townships, of $575,954.93. That construction cost will serves as the permanent base that is used to calculate maintenance fund assessments for the properties benefiting from the improvement. The previous construction cost base was approximately $44,862.

The commissioners then approved the estimated construction cost for the Cottingham Ditch No. 814 of $241,786. This construction cost will also serve as the permanent base that is used to calculate maintenance fund assessments for the properties benefiting from the improvement. The previous construction cost base was approximately $10,815.

Miami County Engineer Paul Huelskamp previously explained the county collects maintenance assessments on 10 percent of the cost to construct a ditch. The updated estimated construction costs for these ditches will allow the county to collect additional assessments to go toward the maintenance of these ditches

Approximately 62 parcels will be affected by the Wauger Branch Ditch, and approximately 42 parcels will be affected by the Cottingham Ditch. Some of those parcels also overlap both ditches.

The commissioners then authorized a contract for services on behalf of the Miami County Family and Children First Council. The contract is for services for early intervention service coordination, early childhood intake, and referral and local outreach with Riverside of Miami County/Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities, as requested by the Family and Children First Council, at an amount not to exceed $342,485.

The commissioners then authorized an agreement on early intervention local outreach funds with the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities, as requested by the Family and Children First Council, to support early intervention services. The total agreement amount is not to exceed $11,366.

Following that, the commissioners authorized a lease agreement with the Knights of St. George for office space for the Juvenile Probation Department. The cost of the space, located at 110 S. Wayne St., Piqua, is $1,000 per month for three years. This is the same agreement the department has had since 2013 with no increases.

Later, the commissioners also certified unpaid sewer rates and charges, as well as unpaid water rates and charges, for placement on the affected property taxes.

Andy Lair of Outdoor Enterprises then spoke with the commissioners, asking to be considered for the next phase of improvements at the courthouse plaza project. Outdoor Enterprises provided the second lowest bid for the project last week with a base bid of $2,948,000 and total bid of approximately $3,119,000, including the alternates. E. Lee Construction Inc. of Delphos provided the lowest bid for the construction of the improvements to the site with a base bid of approximately $2,809,960 and bids of $66,900 and $79,990 for alternates 1 and 2, respectively. The alternates on the project include more waterproofing and the use of brick pavers.

“We would be very passionate to do a great job for the county. Most of our employees are from the county, and our portfolio fits this very well,” Lair said.

The commissioners later interviewed firms to conduct property assessments for a new One Stop Shop building.

©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

