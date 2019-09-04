Waite named FFA Member of the Month

CASSTOWN — Miami East student Isabella Waite was named Miami East-MVCTC FFA Member of the Month for September 2019.

Isabella, daughter of Jeff and Valerie Waite, is a junior and third-year member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter.

During the 2019 Miami County Fair, Isabella exhibited several items in the Horticulture Division of the FFA Shop and Crop Building. Her cherry tomatoes won first place and were named Reserve Horticulture entry. Additionally, Isabella participated in the Minnesota-Ohio Leadership Exchange program in the summer of 2019. Her Supervised Agricultural Experience consisted of raising breeding rabbits.

Every month of the school year, the Miami East-MVCTC FFA will select a student to be the FFA Member of the Month. The officer team will nominate one member that has been actively involved in the FFA chapter, school and community activities. If selected, the member will be recognized at the monthly FFA meeting, have their picture displayed in the Miami East Ag Room, and will receive a special accolade in celebration of their accomplishment.