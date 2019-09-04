End of an era

Austin Evans of Level M.B. Construction of Troy begins removing the Troy Daily News signs from the front of 224 S. Market St. on Wednesday afternoon. The Troy Daily News/Piqua Daily Call, now known as Miami Valley Today, is moving to their new offices located at 1001 N. County Road 25-A, across from the Miami County Fairgrounds, in Troy, in mid-September.

