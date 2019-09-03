Area briefs

Heart healthy event offered

TROY — Kettering Health Network is hosting a panel for people interested in learning how to stay heart healthy from 5:30-7: p.m. Sept. 12 at StoryPoint Troy assisted living community, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with refreshments. At 6 p.m., Kettering Physician Network cardiologists Rehan Ahmed, DO, Ammar Safar, MD, and Ryan Clark, DO, will discuss heart-smart habits to fight heart disease and other cardiac conditions, ways to stay heart healthy, and prevention and treatment options.

The event is free but seating is limited.

To register, call (937) 558-3988 or visit www.ketteringhealth.org/healthcalendar.

Powell to hold hours

COLUMBUS – Rep. Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) will again be sending a constituent liaison from her Columbus office to be in-district this upcoming Monday, Sept. 9. No appointments are necessary — individuals and families can feel free to show up and talk to the liaison about any government questions or concerns you may have.

“I know government can be hard to navigate alone,” Powell said. “Our office’s constituent liaison does a wonderful job of helping you work through specific issues. If you want to meet with me personally, as always call our office and we’ll set up a time.”

This Monday, Sept. 9, a constituent liaison will be at the Troy-Miami Public Library in Troy from 10-11:30 a.m.

To schedule a personal meeting with Rep. Powell, or if you have any state government concerns you can give the office a call at (614) 466-8114 or email Rep80@ohiohouse.gov.

Dine to donate

TROY — Join Brukner Nature Center staff and volunteers from 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 at Skyline Chili, 1775 W. Main St., for this month’s dine to donate.

Skyline Chili will donate 15 percent of the sales when a flier is presented at check-out. Fliers are available at the Interpretive Building or online at www.bruknernaturecenter.com. Money raised will be used to help support the wildlife ambassadors at Brukner Nature Center.