18-year-old accused of Piqua rape

PIQUA — An 18-year-old from Sidney was booked in the Miami County Jail over the weekend after being accused of sexual assault in July.

Bill J. Beaver, Jr., 18, of Sidney, was charged with first-degree felony rape in Piqua. Beaver was booked in the Miami County Jail on Sunday and arraigned in Miami County Municipal Court on Tuesday.

Beaver was charged in connection with an incident on July 16 at approximately 1:40 a.m. behind a building on North Main Street in Piqua. According to Miami County Municipal Court records, Beaver allegedly groped and sexually assaulted the victim, a 16-year-old female subject. The victim stated she met Beaver over Facebook earlier in the year. The victim reported she told Beaver to stop multiple times during the incident. The victim reported that Beaver would stop sometimes when she said that and other times “he kept going.” When the victim was trying to leave, the victim said Beaver “grabbed her shirt and told her ‘he wasn’t done’” before allegedly groping her again, according to court records.

Piqua police made numerous attempts to speak with Beaver until police made contact with him during an unrelated incident French Park on Sunday, Sept. 1. Beaver first told police he had met the victim over Facebook but had never met her in person. He later admitted that he and the victim had met up one time in Piqua. Beaver also told police that at one point the victim told him to stop, so he did. He later said he “did keep going” after the victim told him stop. The officer also noted Beaver “stated several more times that he knew he ‘went too far,’” according to court records.

Beaver posted surety bond on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing for Beaver is scheduled for Wednesday.

A Greenville man was charged with extortion in Newberry Township over the weekend.

Michael B. Jones, 41, of Greenville, was charged with third-degree felony extortion in connection with an incident that was originally reported as a telecommunications harassment complaint on Aug. 29.

Jones is accused of blackmailing a victim by demanding the victim deliver checks to a P.O. box in Greenville or Jones would inform the victim’s family, friends, and place of employment about an alleged incident from the victim’s past, according to Miami County Municipal Court records. Jones allegedly began blackmailing the victim since early May of this year over Facebook, and the victim paid Jones a total of $16,000. The victim also provided a statement to Miami County Sheriff’s deputies that he did not know about the alleged incident that Jones was speaking of, but the victim had paid Jones because “he didn’t want the embarrassment within his home or at his place of employment,” according to court records.

Jones was arraigned in Miami County Municipal Court on Tuesday. He was released on his own recognizance and ordered to have no contact with the victim. A preliminary hearing for Jones is scheduled for Sept. 10.

Alleged incident reported in July

