Author to be luncheon speaker

PIQUA — Cassie Barlow, co-author of “Saluting our Grandmas, Women of WW II,” will be the featured speaker for the Sept. 11 YWCA Monthly Luncheon Series. The program, which is free and open to the public, begins at 11 a.m. followed by a noon luncheon for $7 per person.

Barlow, an adjunct faculty member for the Leadership Studies in Education and Organizations Department, teamed up with Sue Hill Norrod to co-author the book. The book explores the many barriers, accomplishments and individual stories of women who have served the country in various roles.

“The original intent of the book was to have young ladies read the book and see what women before them had accomplished and kind of motivate them to follow in their footsteps and to reach for the stars, the same as these women did,” Barlow said.

“We are so excited to have Cassie join us for this program,” said YWCA Executive Director Leesa Baker. “She brings a wealth of knowledge of the military life after previously serving as the 88th Air Base Wing and Installation Commander of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. This is a program that both men and women will enjoy and also learn a lot.”

Reservations for the luncheon and program must be made by calling the YWCA at 773-6626 by Monday, Sept. 9. A UVMC nurse is available from 10:15-11 a.m. for free blood pressure and glucose screenings. The YWCA is handicapped accessible.