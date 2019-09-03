Commissioners approve easements for waterline

MIAMI COUNTY — The Board of Miami County Commissioners approved permanent easement agreements for the Upper Valley Medical Center waterline extension loop project during their meeting on Tuesday morning.

Commissioner Ted Mercer asked Sanitary Engineer Paul Huelskamp to discuss the benefit of the project.

Huelskamp explained the waterline loop will keep water going to the hospital should there be a failure of its current “dead-end line,” which runs from the city of Troy and down County Road 25-A.

“If something were to happen to that line — whether it be a break or something like that — they do have a tower out there that they could feed off of for a little while, as long as we got to the line fast enough to shut it off,” Huelskamp said, adding later the hospital could last on the tower for approximately half of a day. “The main thrust of this project and why this project was originally conceived was to supply a second loop, which will come down Experiment Farm Road out of the city of Troy and supply water to the hospital, so that, from both a freshness standpoint as far as the water goes and from that emergency standpoint … they won’t be out of water.”

Huelskamp noted the necessity of the hospital having no disruption to its water service, such as surgeries and dialysis taking place at the hospital.

“Them being out of water would be a very bad thing,” Huelskamp said.

The following property owners have agreed to grant permanent easements for the project: Bruns Upper Valley Development, LLC doing business as I-75 Corporate Park; The Dayton Power and Light Company; J.K. Wilhelm, trustee, private property owner of 1555 Eldean Road, in consideration of $2,050; Upper Valley Medical Center; and UVMC Nursing Care, Inc. Wilhelm was the only property owner to receive payment for the easement due to being a non-benefiting party of the project.

In other news:

The commissioners acknowledged the completion of the reconstruction of Gallamar Ditch No. 850, as well as acknowledged the receipt of the maintenance bond, confirmed the final assessments, directed the transfer of engineering and maintenance funds, and directed the filing the record plat.

The commissioners also approved the purchase of five document scanners for the Municipal Court. The purchase from GovConnection, Inc. of Merrimack, N.H., is not to exceed approximately $4,060.

The commissioners then approved the creation of a new position, residential building official, for the Department of Development.

The commissioners later approved reappointing Cassandra Pohl and George H. Lovett to the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services.

Commissioner Greg Simmons was absent.

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. ©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

