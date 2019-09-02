Area briefs

Book sale upcoming

COVINGTON — The Friends of the J. R. Clarke Public Library’s semi-annual book sale will be offered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7.

There will be a special time to view and purchase these books from 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5 in the library’s community room. This special period is for all Friends of J.R. Clarke Public Library, volunteers and any patron can sign up for the Friend’s group before entering the book sale on Thursday evening. Library staff ask residents to consider becoming a volunteer at this time, as there are many opportunities through the library.

This is also the weekend for the Covington-Newberry Historical Society’s Ham and Bean and Chili Supper held at Fort Rowdy Museum from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In addition, the library also will also be holding its “Free Your Mind of Fines!” During the two days of book sales, if you currently have a fine with J.R. Clarke, come in and get the fines taken off your record. Fines can only be taken off a patron’s record in person at the library. On Saturday, books will be $1 per bag.

For more information, contact the library at 473-2226.

Tea party to raise funds for women

TROY — A tea party luncheon and burlap wreath making will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Koinos Christian Fellowship, 722 Grant St., Troy.

To be a table host, it is $140 for seven seats. Table hosts should bring their own table decorations, tea pot, table service and six other participants. Table hosts must be paid by Sept. 27. Individual seats are $22 for Oct. 5 and $25 at the door.

Proceeds will benefit Oasis House, which offers support to women victims of sexual exploitation. A representative will offer information about the ministry during the event. For more information, visit www.oasisforwomen.org.

A limited number of gift items will be available for purchase, made by the women who receive assistance through Oasis House.

For more information, call Jozan at (937) 657-8779.

Hearing loss event offered

TROY — A free hearing loss management seminar will be offered from 3-5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 at Upper Valley Hearing & Balance, 210 S. Market St., Suite A, Troy, featuring Dr. Stacy Roberts.

Topics will include communication tips with spouse and family, management of hearing loss and empowering to treat hearing loss.

Call to reserve your spot at (937) 308-7000.