Miami Valley Young Marines attend training

MIAMI VALLEY — Recently, Miami Valley Young Marines and staff attended advanced junior and senior leadership training in Michigan, hosted by the Young Marine 5th Division, a six-state segment of the National Young Marines. As part of the training, a special weekend unit competition was conducted. The competing ten teams consisted of four members selected from each unit who then commenced into a one day grueling effort consisting of field skill challenges, such as land navigation by compass, knot tying, knockout drills (Simon Says), public speaking, swimming, rock climbing and physical exercise. First place and winner of the Forge Hammer went to the members of the Miami Valley Young Marines.

“Competing at the Division level was a truly great experience,” said Young Marine Master Sergeant John Sollinger, the first sergeant of the Miami Valley Young Marine Unit.

“The excitement of the competition and the opportunity to meet Young Marines from all over the country was truly enjoyable,” said Sollinger, who continues his outstanding record of service to his community and country when he leaves this month to serve in the United States Marine Corps.

The Young Marines is a national non-profit 501c (3) youth education and service program for boys and girls, age eight through the completion of high school. The Young Marines promotes the mental, moral and physical development of its members. The program focuses on teaching the values of leadership, teamwork and self-discipline, so its members can live and promote a healthy, drug-free lifestyle.

The Miami Valley Young Marines provide year round briefings for potential new recruits and parents. For more information, call Public Affairs Officer Ray Girard at (937) 657-7813, or Unit Commander Keagan Miller at (937) 701-8217.

Visit the national website at www.youngmarines.com, or visit www.miamivalleyyoungmarines.com.