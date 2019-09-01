Piqua man charged with counterfeiting

SIDNEY — Three people were indicted in fraudulent money cases in Shelby County Common Pleas Court last week.

Tabitha L. Kirkland (aka Wallace), of Sidney, was indicted on a charge of forgery, a fifth-degree felony, having allegedly written another’s signature on a check for $3.039.75 on Feb. 25.

Miyani Abriel Thomas, 21, Hilliard, also was charged with forgery, a fifth-degree felony, when she supposedly cashed a fraudulent check at US Bank in Sidney in the amount of $879.73 on June 20.

Jonathan Rivers, 32, Piqua, was indicted on a charge of counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony, when he passed a fake $100 bill at Dollar General, 166 W. Court St., on June 30.