Troy City Council to meet Tuesday

TROY — Troy City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3 at City Hall due to the Labor Day holiday.

Two resolutions will be considered, according to the agenda.

The first is a resolution for tax levies for Troy City School District and Miami East School District. The resolution has an emergency designation. It is an annual requirement. The certification is provided geographically and part of the city limits is within the Miami East school district and part of Troy City Schools is located in Staunton Township. The tax levies must be certified by the Miami County Budget Commission by Oct. 1.

The second resolution is to support the 2020 census. The Miami County Commissioners have proposed to have a countywide “Complete Count Committee” which Troy will participate. A public meeting is planned to be held in September to formally launch the initiative.

City of Troy offices will be closed Monday for the Labor Day holiday. Trash pickup and recycling schedules will not be delayed and on schedule. The Dye Mill Road facility will also be closed on Monday.

Certify school tax levies, census support on agenda