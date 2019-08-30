Learning old-world ways

Mike Greenblatt of Boston, MA grinds a blade earlier this week at the Miami County Fairgrounds SOFA barn. Greenblatt was one of a group of students who came from all over the country to take part in a bladesmithing workshop under the direction of Kevin Cashen, a Master Bladesmith from Central Michigan. Cashen, a member of the American Bladesmithing Society, is considered one of the best bladesmiths in the world and is widely known for making blades using centuries-old craftsmanship.

