Piqua Commission to vote on purchases, repairs

PIQUA — The Piqua City Commission will be considering purchases and emergency repairs during its meeting on Tuesday evening.

The commission will vote on the purchase of a 60-foot bucket truck for the Piqua Power System. The purchase will be from Utility Truck Equipment, Inc. at a cost not to exceed $260,000. Bids were received through the State Cooperative Purchasing Program. The Power System plans to replace an older bucket truck from 2006 with over 67,000 miles and over 12,750 run hours.

The commission will also consider the purchase of accessory items for the new bucket truck for the Power System. Those accessories will also be purchased from Utility Truck Equipment, Inc. at a cost not to exceed $15,000.

The commission will then vote on paying W.W. Williams for emergency repairs that were made to one of the Power System’s gas turbines on July 3. The cost is not to exceed $70,000. According to the staff report, the starting diesel for this gas turbine failed and “required an engine overhaul to return it to service.” The Power System’s gas turbines consume #2 fuel oil to generate electricity for Piqua’s electric customers and provide a cost-savings to customers “by peak-shaving or reducing Piqua’s overall electric demand during periods of high system load,” according to the staff report.

Following that, the commission will consider rezoning the property located at 620 S. Main Street from a one-family residential property to a two-family residential property. The Piqua Planning Commission recommended the approval of the new zoning designation.

The commission will also vote on approving the tax rates for the city as determined by the Miami County Budget Commission.

This meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, in commission chambers on the second floor of the municipal building, located at 201 W. Water Street in Piqua.

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Sunday News

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. ©2019 Miami Valley Sunday News, all rights reserved.

