Area briefs

Panel discussion upcoming

TROY — A panel discussion with US military veterans and guests will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 at the Troy Senior Citizens Center, 134 N. Market St., Troy. The event is being coordinated by Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County.

Lunch will be provided.

Information also will be available from Miami County Veterans’ Services, Dayton VA, Honor Flight Dayton and Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County veteran volunteers.

To make a reservation, call (937) 573-2115.

Run for Mums set

TIPP CITY — The 41st annual Run for the Mums, a 5K road race, will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Tipp City Park, located at the corner of North Third Street and Park.

The race route winds through the neighborhoods of Tipp City and will finish back at the Tipp City Park.

Registration ends Sept. 20. Additional TMCS Run for the Mums T-shirts will be available the day of the race. Same-day registration remains open until the start of the race. This year we have scheduled a pre-event packet and T-shirt pickup for Wednesday, Sept. 25 and Thursday, Sept. 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the TMCS office, 3 E. Main St.

This year our Premier sponsors are Meijer, Regal Beloit, Arenstein & Andersen, Tipp City Mum Festival and Abbott. Gold sponsors are Upper Valley Cardiology and Gibson Law Offices; and a Silver sponsor is Peak Personal Pilates.

Residents are asked to consider the safety of the runners when driving near the route. Tipp Monroe Community Services sponsors this recreational event in conjunction with the Tipp City Mum Festival. Proceeds from the race will be used to support youth programs.

For more information, call 667-8631 or visit tmcomservices.org.

60-somethings sought

MIAMI VALLEY — A contest has kicked off in Dayton to find 12 inspirational 60-somethings who will be selected by a panel of judges to appear as “pin ups” on the 2020Greater Dayton 60 Strong calendar, which also features some of Dayton’s greatest landmarks and activities happening throughout the year.

Some of the winners may be struggling with health issues or overcoming obstacles — but all of them make health and fitness a priority and “give back” to their communities. Winners will receive “celebrity treatment” with a professional photo shoot and compensation for their modeling time. The calendar is a public service for seniors to help them as they navigate through the intricacies of Medicare and face healthcare challenges. It contains health tips for seniors as well.

All proceeds from calendar sales will benefit the Oregon District Tragedy Fund. Learn more at https://www.greaterdaytonseniorcareadvantage.com/