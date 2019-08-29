Troy PD search for missing man

TROY — The Troy Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating missing endangered adult Ronald “Ronnie” Francis. He was last seen near his residence on West Main Street in Troy on Monday, Aug. 26. He may be driving his black 2015 Ford Focus, Ohio license plate “HGR5026”. Please contact the local authorities if you see Ronnie or his car. Information concerning his location should be forwarded to Officer Hubbard at (937)339-7525 ext. 1408.

Ronnie Francis was last seen at his West Main Street resident in Troy on Aug. 26. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/08/web1_RonFrancis_cmyk.jpg Ronnie Francis was last seen at his West Main Street resident in Troy on Aug. 26.

Ronnie Francis last seen Monday