Piqua artist accepted into exhibit

PIQUA — Piqua artist Rosemary Keinle has had a watermedia painting selected for Watercolor Ohio 2019, the 42nd annual Juried Ohio Watercolor Exhibition held at the Mansfield Art Center, 100 Marion Ave., Mansfield.

The exhibition will open Sept. 28 and run through Oct. 27. An opening reception by the Ohio Water Society will be at 1 p.m. Sept. 28.

Sponsored by the Ohio Watercolor Society, a non-profit fine arts organization, this highly competitive juried show attracts entries from throughout the state of Ohio and along its boundaries. The juror — always an out-of-state artist — of this year’s exhibition is Bill Vrseak.

An exhibition of works, including all of the award winners, will tour the state of Ohio following the conclusion of the full exhibition. More than 370 artists are signature or associate members of the Ohio Watercolor Society. The society was established in 1978 to further the stature of aqueous painting as a major art medium and to assist in the education of the general public.

Kienle also has been awarded signature membership in the Ohio Watercolor Society. In order for an artist to be accepted, two paintings have to have been accepted into one of their annual exhibitions. Four images must be submitted from the last three years, none of which have appeared previously in any of the OWS exhibitions. An artist statement and resume also must be submitted.

After receiving the required documentation, paintings are grouped by the artists, keeping the names secret. The images are submitted to the officers and trustees of the OWS for review. Votes of the OWS officers and trustees are cast by ballot. Any applicant who receives a majority vote becomes a signature member.

Founded and incorporated in July 1978, the Ohio Watercolor Society was formed by a group of Ohio artists who were members of the American Watercolor Society or whose works had been accepted into one of the juried exhibitions of AWS, NWS, or Watercolor USA during the period 1971-1978.