Area briefs

Civic band to perform

TROY — Troy Civic Band will offer a Labor Day concert at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2 at Treasure Island Park, 409 N. Elm St., Troy. Bill and Kathy McIntosh will direct the final concert of summer.

There will be lenty of free parking and the site is handicapped accessible. Park entrance is same as Smith’s Boathouse Restaurant near the bike path on North County Road 25-A (Elm Street). Plenty of seating on the concrete terraces on the grassy banks facing the music pavilion.

Music will include “end of summer” favorites, marches, and percussion features.

The one-hour concert begins at 7 due to earlier sunset. Audience members may want to bring tailgate chairs or blankets. Admission is free.

For more informaion, call 335-1178.

Software update set

TROY — At 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, the city of Troy Utility Billing & Collection Office will close to customers to accommodate a software system update.

Customers may use the night deposit located within the South Market Street entrance to City Hall. Credit card payments may be made online as usual at www.troyohio.gov.

For questions, call the Billing & Collection Office at (937) 335-4151.

Butterfly art sought

TROY — Get in touch with your creative side and help Brukner celebrate Ohio’s unique butterflies. Watercolors, photography, doodle art, block prints, stamps, mixed media will be accepted. There is no fee to enter this exhibit, but all works of art must fit into an 8-inch-by-10-inch glass-fronted frame (provided by BNC). All ages are encouraged to participate..

All art must be submitted by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4. Each of the 25 selected pieces will be paired with a $1 voting jar in the Heidelberg Auditorium. All art will be for sale for $20 (unframed) and available for pick up after the exhibit.

All proceeds support the center’s Monarch Celebration and butterfly education. The exhibit will run from Sept. 7- 22.

Reunion upcoming

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP — The annual Elizabeth Township School reunion will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8 at the Elizabeth Township Community Center located at 5760 Walnut-Grove Road. All former teachers, students, graduates and staff members are invited to attend. Please bring a covered dish to share. Drink and table service provided. The Cove Springs Praise Band will provide entertainment. For more information, contact Janet Filbrun Knife at (937) 667-6201.