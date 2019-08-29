Community Calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• FARMERS MARKET: The Piqua Community Farmers Market will be offered from 3:30-6:30 p.m. in front of the Piqua Public Library on High Street.

• ART PAINT: Art Paint Night with Rebecca will be offered from 6:30-8 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library’s Louis Room. Limit 12 people, adults only. Must pre-register 773-6753, Ext. 235.

• FORT ROWDY MEETING: Meetings for planning the upcoming Fort Rowdy Gathering will be at 7:30 p.m. at Covington Community Park. For more information, call Anita at 676-3381.

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors will have a carry-in followed by a legal aid — senior scams and nursing home tips program at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• HOT DOGS: Come in for a hot dog bar with all the toppings. Serving begins at 6 p.m. and costs $4. Euchre starts at 7 p.m. for $5.

• EVENING TO PAINT: Lisa Bauer of Mayflower Arts Center will present an Evening to Paint taking place at Troy-Miami County Public Library at 6 p.m. Participants will create the guided painting “Sunset Love” on a 12-inch-by-12-inch canvas. This event is free, but space is limited. Registration is required online at tmcpl.org or by calling the library at 339.0502 ext. 117.

Friday

• LUNCH ON LAWN: The Miami County Cattleman’s Association will offer Lunch on the Lawn from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Miami County Courthouse lawn. Meals will be $6 for a sirloin sandwich, $8 for a rib-eye sandwich or $5 for an all beef hot dog with chips, cookie and pop or bottled water.

• SEAFOOD DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, a three-piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with french fries and coleslaw for $10. Frog legs for $12 will be available from 6-7:30 p.m.

• BILLIARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m.; be a meal site at 11 a.m.; and have hula hoop fitness at 1 p.m.

• HOT SHOT: The Troy Fish & Game will offer pizza night at 6 p.m.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Upper Valley Medical Center will host a community blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the conference room, 3130 N. Dixie Highway, Troy. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the Community Blood Center “My Commitment Defines Me — I Donate Blood” T-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

• STEAK: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer a 10-ounce New York Strip, baked potato, salad, roll and dessert for $12 beginning at 6 p.m.

Saturday

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County Farmers Market will be held in the Lowe’s parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Troy Main Street Farmer’s Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on South Cherry Street, just off West Main Street, Troy. For more information, visit www.TroyMainStreet.org or call (937) 339-5455.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Piqua Harley-Davidson will host a community blood drive Saturday, Aug. 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at 1501 East Ash St., Piqua. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Commitment Defines Me — I Donate Blood” T-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Sunday

• BREAKFAST: Enjoy a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Breakfast is open to the public and will be served from 8-11 a.m. The cost is $7 adults, children 10 and under eat for $3.

Monday

• CONCERT: Troy Civic Band will offer a Labor Day concert at 7 p.m. at Treasure Island Park, 409 N. Elm St., Troy. Bill and Kathy McIntosh will direct the final concert of summer. There will be lenty of free parking and the site is handicapped accessible. Park entrance is same as Smith’s Boathouse Restaurant near the bike path on North County Road 25-A (Elm Street). Plenty of seating on the concrete terraces on the grassy banks facing the music pavilion. Music will include “end of summer” favorites, marches, and percussion features. The one-hour concert begins at 7 due to earlier sunset. Audience members may want to bring tailgate chairs or blankets. Admission is free. For more informaion, call 335-1178.

• BURGERS: Burgers and french fries will be available for $5 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

Tuesday

• DANCE WORKSHOP: A free Contra Dance workshop will be offered at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Learn dance steps to use at a Sept. 28 Contra Dance event. No fee, no need to register, come alone or bring a partner. Learn more at TroyHayner.org.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Show your compassion for those battling cancer by supporting the Fletcher United Methodist Church community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. at 205 S. Walnut St., Fletcher. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Compassion Defines Me. I Donate Blood to Fight Cancer” T-shirt honoring September and October Blood Cancer and Breast Cancer Awareness Months. Make an appointment to donate online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

• SANDWICH: Stop for a loose meat sandwich and chips at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Food will be available for $4. Serving begins at 4 p.m.

Wednesday

• FIRST RESPONDERS: The monthly coffee and doughnuts with veterans event at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum will include honoring local first responders at 9 a.m. at the museum on the second floor of 107 W. Main St., Troy. All local first responders are invited to attend as honored guests. For more information, visit /miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com.

• HAM AND CHEESE: Grilled ham and cheese sandwiches along with chips and a pickle will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Cost is $5 and serving begins at 6 p.m. Test your Euchre skills at 7 p.m. for $5.

• YOGA: Join others at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library on Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. for yoga. Great for beginners – wear comfortable clothes, and bring your own mat. Water is provided. Instruction is by DVD. Ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call the library at 676-27321 for more information.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will host speaker Scott Myers of the Miami County Parks. Myers will share information about new and exciting things going on with our parks, including a surprise this year for Christmas. The meeting will be held at the Troy Country Club at noon. Guests are welcome. For more information, visit www.kiwaniscluboftroy.com.

Sept. 5

• BINGO: Free bingo will be offered at the Miami Valley Centre Mall from 9-10:30 a.m.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Piqua Community Farmers Market will be offered from 3:30-6:30 p.m. in front of the Piqua Public Library on High Street.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Show your compassion for those battling cancer by supporting the Piqua Baptist Church community blood drive from 2:30-6:30 p.m. in the gym, 1402 W. High St., Piqua. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Compassion Defines Me. I Donate Blood to Fight Cancer” T-shirt honoring September and October Blood Cancer and Breast Cancer Awareness Months. Make an appointment to donate online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

• FISH FRY: A fish fry at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. The menu includes Alaskan pollock, chicken tenders, french fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and dessert for $8. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: Join others on the first Thursday of every month for a knitting circle at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library at 6 p.m. to work on your own projects or receive fun new ideas. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• FLOATS: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library for a free root beer float anytime during our fourth annual Root Beer Float Day. The library is open from 10 a.m. through 8 p.m. and floats will be served all day while supplies last. The village of Pleasant Hill is providing the ice cream for this fun day.

• ZUMBA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library for Zumba on Mondays at 6 p.m. and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. The Zumba routine is on DVD. Water is provided. Ring the bell for entry in the morning. No registration required. Call the library at 676-27321 for more information.

Sept. 6

• CARDIO DRUMMING: Join others at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library for cardio drumming on Fridays at 11 a.m. All equipment and water provided. Instruction is by DVD. Ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call the library at 676-27321 for more information.

• BEGINNING GARMENTS: A Beginning Garments sewing class will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library. Learn to make a variety of garments. General knowledge of sewing and pattern reading is required. Must bring in own sewing machine. Limit 10, adults. Pre-register at the library or by calling 773-6753, Ext. 235.