One injured in crash involving FedEx truck

A FedEx truck rests straddling a curb after its driver lost control on Experiment Farm Road around 6 pm. The driver, who was initially unconscious following the crash, also struck a parked pickup truck. He was transported by Troy Fire Department medics for treatment. The crash is under investigation by Troy Police.

A FedEx truck rests straddling a curb after its driver lost control on Experiment Farm Road around 6 pm. The driver, who was initially unconscious following the crash, also struck a parked pickup truck. He was transported by Troy Fire Department medics for treatment. The crash is under investigation by Troy Police. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/08/web1_082819mju_crash_experimentfarm.jpg A FedEx truck rests straddling a curb after its driver lost control on Experiment Farm Road around 6 pm. The driver, who was initially unconscious following the crash, also struck a parked pickup truck. He was transported by Troy Fire Department medics for treatment. The crash is under investigation by Troy Police. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today