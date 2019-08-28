Derek Minor to provided concert for youth

TROY — On Oct. 18, the West Central Juvenile Facility will host Derek Minor for an evening concert for the youth within the facility in conjunction with the American Red Cross as part of their outreach programs for youth and communities.

This will be part of Minor’s Upward Tour and will be followed by a three-on-three basketball tournament in Sidney the following day.

Derek Johnson, Jr., better known by his stage name Derek Minor and former stage name PRo, (born Dec. 16, 1984) is an American Christian hip hop artist, record producer, entrepreneur, actor, and screenwriter. He co-founded the hip-hop record label Reflection Music Group (RMG) with Doc Watson, and signed to Reach Records in a joint venture between the two labels in 2011.

In 2012, Johnson announced that he had changed his stage name from Pro to Derek Minor.

He is a founding member of the hip-hop group R.M.G. on Reflection, and is also a member of the Reach hip-hop collective 116 Clique.

Johnson has released six studio albums and six mixtapes as a solo artist, as well as one studio album each with the groups R.M.G. and 116 Clique. His second studio album, Redemption, charted at No. 8 on the Billboard Gospel chart and No. 31 on the Billboard Top Christian chart. His third studio album, Dying to Live, debuted at No. 66 on the Billboard 200, No. 1 on the Top Christian chart, No. 2 on the Gospel Albums chart, No. 7 on the Top Independent Albums chart, and No. 11 on the Top Rap chart.

His fourth album, Minorville, released in 2013 debuted at No. 5 on Billboard’s Rap Albums chart and No. 7 on the Top Christian chart. He partnered with Entertainment One to release his fifth album, Empire, that debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard Rap Albums chart and No. 1 on the Top Christian chart. His sixth album, Reflection, entered the Billboard Rap Albums chart at No. 5 and the Top Christian chart at No. 7.

Reflection’s single “Change the World” featuring Hollyn reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot AC/CHR chart.

Johnson’s film and television work includes the three-part webseries “Dying to Live” and the short documentary films Redemption and Welcome to the Family Documentary. Johnson also was featured as the title character in the video game Altered Pro, released under Reach Records.