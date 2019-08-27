Victim identified in fatal crash

TROY — The victim in a Monday afternoon crash that left a Troy man dead has been identified by the Piqua post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol as Zachary Schwausch, 19.

The crash occurred around 6 p.m. Monday when, according to Lt. Joe Gebhart of the Piqua post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Schwausch was northbound on Interstate 75 when he failed to stop for slowed traffic ahead. His vehicle slammed into the rear of a semi-trailer.

Schwausch was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gebhart said that there were no aggravated circumstances involved with the crash.

Schwausch was a 2018 Troy High School graduate. He played varsity football for the Trojans his junior and senior year at THS as a linebacker and defensive tackle, according to Troy City Schools Communications Director David Fong.

A crash that involved a car running into the back of a semi-trailer at the 73/2 mile marker on northbound I75 left one person dead on Monday afternoon.