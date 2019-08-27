Commissioners approve purchase, other agreements

MIAMI COUNTY —The Board of Miami County Commissioners approved the purchase of a Caterpillar wheel loader and other agreements during its meeting on Tuesday morning.

The commissioners authorized the purchase of a 2019 Caterpillar 938M wheel loader for the Sanitary Engineering Department. The purchase will be from Ohio CAT of Troy at a total cost of $263,928, including the cost of a specialty trash bucket, a three-year/6,000-hour warranty, and a three-year/6,000-hour service agreement.

The commissioners then authorized the renewal of a contract for the pickup and proper disposal of sharp needles for the Miami County Solid Waste District. The renewed contract will be with Stericycle, Inc. of Northbrook, Ill. at a cost not to exceed $25 per 30-gallon container at an annual cost not to exceed $500.

Also during their meeting, the commissioners accepted the 2019 tax rates as determined by the Miami County Budget Commission.

The commissioners then authorized an agreement with the Ohio Department of Youth Services for a Community Corrections Facilities grant on behalf of the West Central Juvenile Rehabilitation Facility. The funding for the West Central Juvenile Rehabilitation Facility will be in the amount of $1,843,492 for the period of July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020, as requested by the West Central Juvenile Rehabilitation Facility.

Commissioner Greg Simmons was absent.

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

