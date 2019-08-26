One dead in I-75 crash

By Mike Ullery

TROY — One person is dead following a crash on northbound Interstate 75 at the 73/2 mike marker on Monday afternoon.

The crash, which involved a car that crashed into the rear of a semi-trailer, was reported around 6 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle apparently failed to slow down for stopped traffic ahead due to another crash and stalled vehicle in the northbound lanes and struck the rear of the truck.

Troy police responded to the scene until the Piqua post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol could get units there, along with the Troy Fire Department and medics.

Within minutes of their arrival on the scene, medics requested that the coroner be notified. As of deadline, it was not known if there were any other injuries.

Traffic on I-75 was backed up as the crash was investigated.

No further information has been released by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

