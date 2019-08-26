Restaurant inspections

Provided by the Miami County Public Health Department

Aug. 14

• Submarine House Bar & Grill, 14 N. Market St. — Repeat: Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Observed scratched and scored cutting boards on the prep top coolers. Resurface or replace.

• Bakehouse Bread Company, 317 S.W. Public Square, Troy — Employee eating, drinking, or using tobacco in non-designated area. Observed employee beverage containers stored on wire shelving in kitchen above uncovered bread.

Critical; Repeat: Consumer is not properly advised of the risk of consuming raw or undercooked animal foods. Observed chalk board behind front counter was missing consumer advisory for two breakfast sandwiches which can be ordered with raw or undercooked eggs.

Label on a food packaged in-house did not contain all required information. Observed various baked items made in-house, packaged in facility, on front counter, out for consumer self-service, which did not contain complete labels. Labels include name of facility, city, state, and zip, and allergen information but do not contain full ingredient list.

• The Caroline, 5 S. Market St., Troy — Critical; Repeat: Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. Observed mold growth on the inside of the ice machine. Increase cleaning frequency to prevent these accumulations.

• Domino’s Pizza, 937 W. Main St., Troy — Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Dipping packets of blue cheese and cheese sauce were observed holding at room temperature. Upon making the person in charge (PIC) aware of the refrigeration requirement, the blue cheese and cheese packets were discarded.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Chemical bottles above the three-compartment sink were observed not properly labeled. Upon making the PIC aware of this, the chemical bottles were labeled.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Hazardous chemicals were observed being stored above the three-compartment sink. Upon making the PIC aware of this, the chemicals were relocated.

The inside surfaces of the lower doors on the pizza prep cooler were observed with cracks and surfaces missing. Replace the doors.

• Fairfield Inn, 83 Troy Town Drive, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• K’s Hamburgers, 117 E. Main St., Troy — The drawers storing cooking and serving utensils were observed with food debris build-up.

The stand-up reach-in cooler across from the fryers and hard top grill was observed with standing water. Repair or replace. Ensure the food items are not being stored in the standing water.

The following non-food contact surfaces were observed with either food or dust debris build-up: 1. The surfaces below the front hard top grill 2. The front kitchen hamburger bun rack 3. Throughout the kitchen, the internal surfaces of cabinets and drawers 4. The HVAC unit above the onion prep table 5. The back kitchen shelving units 6. The surfaces in between the middle area Hobart freezer and True freezer 7. The bread rack adjacent to the onion prep table 8. The inside surfaces of coolers.

Critical; Repeat: The front kitchen ice machine and ice cream machine was observed without air gaps between the drain line and drain. Install a two- to four-inch air gap.

Aug. 15

• Arby’s, 903 W. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• VFW Pleasant Hill, 7578 Fenner Road, Pleasant Hill — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Troy Bowl, 1530 McKaig Ave., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Koester Pavilion, 3232 N. County Road 25A, Troy — Repeat: Outer opening not protected. Observed back door by dry storage was not properly sealed and tight fitting. Light could be seen underneath door and around perimeter of door. Ensure that outer openings are sealed to prevent pest entry.

Repeat: Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. Observed two acoustic ceiling tiles in kitchen that are not smooth and easily cleanable. Replace with vinyl coated ceiling tiles.

Repeat: Facility not maintained clean. Observed dust accumulation on vent cover of air handling system above dish machine. Increase cleaning frequency to prevent these accumulations.

• Sakai Japanese Bistro, 2303 W. Main St., Troy — Employee eating, drinking, or using tobacco in non-designated area. Observed unapproved employee beverage container (no lid) stored on the shelving by the grill line above clean utensils and food items.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing. Observed rubber glove, ladle, and food debris in the hand sink by the dish machine and observed employee washing the outside of the sanitizer bucket in the hand sink by the ice machine. Discussed proper hand sink usage with PIC who agrees to use hand sinks for hand washing only.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. Observed raw pork stored above vegetables and other ready-to-eat foods in the two-door low boy cooler by the grill line. PIC moved raw pork to bottom of unit.

Improper use and/or maintenance of wiping cloths. Observed cloths used for wiping of cutting boards and knives were not stored in chemical sanitizer at the correct concentration between uses.

Repeat: Irreversible registering temperature indicator not readily accessible for hot water mechanical warewashing operations. Observed no maximum registering thermometer or thermo strips for verifying high temp dish machine’s rinse temperature is 160 degrees Fahrenheit or above.

No drain plugs in waste receptacle. Observed no drain plugs in dumpster, allowing leachate to leak out of bin onto ground.

• Wendy’s, 1300 Archer Drive, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Starbucks Coffee Company, 1914 W. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Holiday Inn Express, 1100 W. Main St., Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Wendy’s, 3 Weller Drive, Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Provided by the Piqua Health Department

Aug. 9

The Salvation Army, 1295 S. Wayne St., Piqua. Satisfactory at time of inspection. Always remember to wash hands before handling food, before putting on gloves, after break, after handling raw meat, etc.

Aug. 14

Piqua Youth Football, Pitsenbarger Park, Piqua. Satisfactory at time of inspection. Be sure food employees wash hands prior to working. Monitor facility closely to ensure food integrity.

Aug. 22

Bobos Frozen Creations, 1300 South St., Piqua. The vanilla ice cream machine was holding ice cream at 56 degrees. Keep all TCS food, below 41 degrees to prevent bacterial growth. Discard mix.