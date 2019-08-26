Sheriff announces promotion of corrections sergeant

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County Sheriff announced the promotion of Corrections Officer Ryan Carson to the rank of corrections sergeant.

Carson is a six-year veteran of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office assigned to the jail. Carson’s promotion occurred after a competitive testing process and recognizes the outstanding contributions he has made to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Duchak said in a press release. Carson has assumed his new duties on day watch in the jail.

“I along with the entire staff congratulate Sergeant Carson, and I am confident that he will excel in his new position,” Duchak said in a press release.

