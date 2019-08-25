Fire causes heavy damage, displaces family

PIQUA — A house fire on Laura Drive heavily damaged a home and displaced a family and pets on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters from Piqua were dispatched to a reported structure fire in the 1000 block of Laura Lane, which is near the north end of Piqua, off County Road 25-A, just before 1 p.m.

First fire units arriving at the scene reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the eves and one side of the singe-family home. An all-call was requested for Piqua as well as mutual aide from Covington and Fletcher Fire Departments.

The fire was quickly knocked down but the home suffered significant damage from both flames and smoke.

Assistant Chief Paul Brown of the Piqua Fire Department said there were no injuries to either occupants or firefighters. Brown said that the American Red Cross had been contacted to assist a family of four, two adults and two children, along with three family pets.

Fire units cleared the scene around 2:45 p.m. A fire investigator remained to search for a cause of the blaze.

