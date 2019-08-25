Posted on by

Tour de Donut ‘19 a success

,

The 2019 Troy Tour de Donut gets underway on Saturday morning. Some 3,000 riders took part in the event. ©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved

The 2019 Troy Tour de Donut gets underway on Saturday morning. Some 3,000 riders took part in the event. ©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

3,000 cyclists and thousands of spectators fill the public square in downtown Troy for the 2019 Tour de Donut event.


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

The 2019 Troy Tour de Donut gets underway on Saturday morning. Some 3,000 riders took part in the event.

©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved

3,000 cyclists and thousands of spectators fill the public square in downtown Troy for the 2019 Tour de Donut event.

The 2019 Troy Tour de Donut gets underway on Saturday morning. Some 3,000 riders took part in the event. ©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/08/web1_082419mju_tourdedonut1.jpgThe 2019 Troy Tour de Donut gets underway on Saturday morning. Some 3,000 riders took part in the event. ©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

3,000 cyclists and thousands of spectators fill the public square in downtown Troy for the 2019 Tour de Donut event.
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/08/web1_082419mju_tourdedonut2.jpg3,000 cyclists and thousands of spectators fill the public square in downtown Troy for the 2019 Tour de Donut event. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today