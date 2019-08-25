Hobart Hustle 5K, quarter auction to raise money

TROY — As part of the annual United Way of Miami County campaign this fall, ITW and its local Hobart businesses will be offering area employees and community members the chance to raise money for United Way partner organizations in the Miami County.

Included in this year’s campaign is the inaugural Hobart Hustle 5K race, to take place in Troy, as well as a community quarter auction that offers attendees a chance to pick up a variety of fun, valuable items for just 25 cents.

With multiple ITW businesses located in Troy — Hobart Food Equipment (est. 1897) and Hobart Brothers LLC (est. 1917) — last year the group of companies raised more than $400,000 for local Miami County United Way agencies, with all the proceeds going to causes that support families, education, health and the financial stability of residents in the Miami County.

“Miami County is home to a generous and caring community that is very supportive of its fellow citizens in need,” said John Huelsman, director of Information Technology at Hobart Service and chair of the 2019 campaign.

“This year’s United Way fundraising will tap into that generous community spirit by giving residents the chance to have some fun while contributing to a charitable campaign that benefits their community and neighbors. And, to make it more worthwhile, ITW will be providing a generous match for the contributions received,” Huelsman said.

This year, the Hobart companies will hold the first annual Hobart Hustle 5K, a run through Troy that will begin at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22.

Registration is open to the public through 11:59 p.m. Sept. 18. Registration before Aug. 30 costs $20 for an individual or $60 for a family of up to six and includes a T-shirt for each registrant. Registration after Aug. 30 costs $25 for individuals and $70 for families (T-shirts only available as supplies last). Those interested can register at https://runsignup.com/Race/OH/Troy/HobartHustle5K.

A community quarter auction also will be offered from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. The event will take place at American Legion Post 43, 622 S. Market St., Troy.

To participate, attendees may purchase numbered paddles at the door for $2 each or three for $5. For each item being auctioned, participants may bid a quarter for entry, placing it on one of their paddles for a chance to win, or placing quarters on multiple paddles to increase their odds. Like a raffle, a number is drawn for each item. If the winning number matches an attendee’s paddle number that has a quarter, the attendee wins the prize.