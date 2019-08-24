Scott Hamilton ice skating event upcoming

TROY — The Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation and local ice rinks, skating clubs and communities has announced seven additional Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer fundraising events in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Florida, Washington, D.C. and culminating with the Nov. 24 event in Nashville, Tenn. One of the stops includes Troy’s Hobart Arena on Sept. 21.

“Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer is the only program of its kind in the world of figure skating,” said Scott Hamilton. “We’ve had so much fun and success in this program that we are now celebrating new success with hockey. Skaters of all descriptions, ages, and abilities coming together to save lives! Skaters changing our world for the better! I’m so honored to play a part in this movement.”

Figure skating icon and cancer survivor Hamilton has been leading the charge to fund innovative cancer research and encouraging skaters around the country to lace up and Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer. Believing that together it’s possible to turn cancer upside down, in the same way that Hamilton captured the adoration of crowds with his jaw-dropping backflips, his foundation introduced this peer-to-peer fundraising campaign in 2015. More than 60 successful events have already been held with additional scheduled across the nation. To donate to the foundation, visit www.mysk8.org and click on the local event to support.

Proceeds to benefit the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation and each local Charity of Choice.

Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer set for Sept. 21 at Hobart Arena