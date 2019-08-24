8 hospitalized following crash

Staff Report

SPRING CREEK TWP. — Eight people were hospitalized after a vehicle went off the road on Interstate 75 in Springcreek Township in Miami County.

According to a press release from the Piqua post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at approximately 4:45 a.m. Saturday, at mile marker 84, Bimenyimana Rwagawore, 23, of Grand Rapids, Mich., was driving a 2019 Dodge Caravan southbound on Interstate 75 when the vehicle traveled off the west side of the road.

The minivan then drove through a right-of-way fence and struck a tree. The vehicle then continued across an access road belonging to the Piqua Country Club, and struck a guardrail and several more trees.

Rwagasore and seven other occupants were transported by EMS to the Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

First responders from the Piqua post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Piqua Fire and EMS, Fletcher Fire, Sidney EMS all assisted on the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.