GWYL donates to shelter

On Aug. 8, Give Where You Live had three presentations from the Miami County Local Food Council, the Family Abuse Shelter of Miami County, and Dream — Dream 4 Pets. The Family Abuse Shelter of Miami County was the selected charity.

The Family Abuse Shelter of Miami County, a non-profit, was founded by Barbel Adkins. Born in Germany in 1943, Adkins served as a deputy sheriff in Miami County in the late 1970s. At the time, victims of domestic violence had to be kept temporarily in jail for their protection. Adkins recognized the need for a better solution. So in 1979, with financial assistance from local churches, schools and civic organizations, the Family Abuse Shelter of Miami County was established. The Family Abuse Shelter is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The shelter offers safe housing to all victims of homelessness and domestic violence. Homelessness knows no boundaries — it can affect anyone regardless of age, race, ethnicity, gender, disability, religion, or education level. Domestic violence cuts across all age groups and social classes. It involves the mistreatment of one family member by another, or by persons who live together. Domestic Violence also includes those individuals who were involved in a relationship in the past. There is no fee for shelter care and the shelter staff offers advocacy and case management. Individual and group counseling is given at no charge. Shelter advocates are available 24 hours, seven days a week.

Since 1979, thousands have stood on their doorstep. Now it is time to say hello to a new home. Relocation is necessary to increase shelter space for women and children from 26 to 40 beds and to separate shelter space for victims of domestic violence and homeless persons to better serve their needs. The move will also help improve service for increasing numbers of elderly and disabled persons. The relocation project includes the purchase of new property at 530 Crescent Drive, Troy, renovation of existing office space, and building a new 7,370 square foot building for the shelter. The project cost is $2.3 million and is scheduled for completion in the spring of 2020. The grant from GWYL will help fund the relocation project. GWYL member’s checks were presented to Barb Holman, director of the Family Abuse Center, by GWYL Steering Committee members, Heidi Burton, Maggie Kenny, and Gary Kuziensky.

For more information on the Family Abuse Shelter of Miami County, go to familyabuseshelterofmiamicounty.org/

If you are a charitable organization with a foot print in Miami County, join Give Where You Live (GWYL) and help spread the news of the mission. Members are a group of women and men who have the desire to support charitable organizations impacting Miami County. Started in 2015, the group continues to grow and now has 121 members. They are a Giving Circle and are patterned after the operations of 100+ Women. The members meet four times a year, and each member brings a blank check for $100 to the meeting. Every member can nominate a Miami County charity. Members who come to the meeting can put the name of the charity they want to speak about into the hat. Three names are drawn at random at each meeting. Selected members make a 5-minute presentation about each cause. Then there is a 5-minute Q & A about the presentations. Members then vote on which cause to support and the top vote-getting charity then receives all the checks, made out to them on the spot — all done in about 20 minutes. As of August 2019, Give Where You Live has given over $160,000to Miami County charities.

Membership to Give Where You Live of Miami County is open throughout the year. The next meeting is scheduled for Nov. 14 at the Zion Lutheran Church, 14 W. Walnut St., Tipp City. Meetings start promptly at 7 p.m. For more information, or to sign up as a member, visit givewhereyoulive.wixsite.com/miamicounty. You may also email questions to givewhereyoulive.mc@gmail.com.