Pony Wagon Days upcoming

ST. PARIS — The annual St. Paris Pony Wagon Days will take place this year from Sept. 5-7.

On Thursday, Sept. 5 starting around 6 p.m. organizers will crown the Pony Wagon Queen, Princess, Little Miss and Little Mister with the annual parade immediately following.

The parade will feature the Shriners and their many attractions, local sport teams and organizations as well as local horse groups. The evening will consist of a basket auction under the big tent and many food vendors.

Friday evening there will be entertainment and other activities for the festival. Saturday they will have pony rides for the kids, entertainment, and small games for the kids. Each day of Pony Wagon Days there will also be a craft/vendor show

Pony Wagon Days is located at 370 E. Main St., St. Paris.

For more information, visit www.ponywagondays.com.