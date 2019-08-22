Warbird visits Richmond airport

RICHMOND, INDIANA — One of the most famous aircraft to every take the skies is visiting Richmond Municipal Airport this weekend.

Aluminum Overcast, a B-17G belonging to the Experimental Aircraft Association out of Oshkosh, Wisconsin is offering rides this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

More than 12,000 B-17 Flying Fortress aircraft were produced between 1939 and 1945. The aircraft were made famously bringing Daylight Precision Bombing to the European Theatre during World War II and for first bringing the war “home” to Germany.

There are currently fewer than one dozen flyable B-17 aircraft remaining in the world.

B-17s were showcased in Hollywood films such as Twelve O’Clock High and Memphis Belle.

Dates: Friday-Sunday, August 23-25, 2019

Times: Friday-Sunday: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Place: Richmond Municipal Airport

Field Location: Main Terminal, 5169 Indiana 227, Richmond, IN

For more information or to book a ride, visit eaa.org

EAA Pilot Neil Morrison makes a turn over Richmond, IN in B-17 Aluminum Overcast on Thursday during a media flight in the rare warbird. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today A bombardier's eye view of the Norden bomb sight and terrain below the nose of EAA's B-17 Flying Fortress Aluminum Overcast during a Thursday flight over Richmond, IN Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today The chin turret, nose, bombardier positions of Aluminum Overcast, a B-17G belonging to the EAA and available for rides this weekend, August 23-25, at the Richmond Municipal Airport. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today