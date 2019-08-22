Church Fair to include presentations

PIQUA — Pastor Donald Wells, a former Piqua resident, has had a long fascination with Bibles an has more than 500 of them to prove it. The collection includes different languages, texts, editions of the Bible, and more. Some of his Bibles are more than 100 years old.

Wells has participated in the Piqua Association of Churches’ Church Fair at the Miami Valley Centre Mall by displaying his Bibles and other printed religious materials, but this year is adding something more.

Wells found that many of the people that would stop by to look at his collection would have many questions related to a Bible. Because of this, Wells was prompted to offer two sessions this year offering insight, along with allowing the public to ask questions.

At 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, the “Translation History of our English Bible,” will be held. Wells will discuss the history of Biblical translations from the Septuagint to the modern translations with special emphasis from Wycliffe to the King James version. A question and answer period will follow.

At 3 p.m., take a guided tour as Wells highlights Bibles throughout his collection and encourages the public to hold them and look through them. Questions will be taken during the tour.

Both sessions and the Bibles will be located in the space next to SC Collectibles.

The Church Fair will continue on Friday, Aug. 23 and Saturday, Aug. 24, during mall hours, and will include booths representing numerous local churches and religious organizations.

Musical entertainment will take place Friday and Saturday and free face painting and caricatures will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, call organizer Paul Green, president of the Piqua Association of Churches, at (937) 703-8205 or the mall office at 773-1225, Ext. 2320.