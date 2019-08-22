Troy schools open for 2019-20 school year

For Miami Valley Today

TROY — More than 4,000 students in grades K-12 successfully kicked off a new school year Wednesday in the Troy City School District.

“Obviously we are happy to have them back,” said Chris Piper, who begins his second year as the Troy City Schools superintendent. “This is always one of the days we really look forward to every year. It’s great to have the kids back in school. We are excited for what the new year brings.

“Our teachers put in a lot of time and effort this summer getting ready for the students’ return. We had more than 80 percent of our reading teachers devote four days to professional development and many more attended workshops or took additional classes. They are eager to put what they learned into practice with their students now.”

Throughout the district, the Troy City Schools and its nine buildings — Troy High School, Troy Junior High School, Van Cleve Sixth Grade Building, Concord Elementary, Cookson Elementary, Forest Elementary, Heywood Elementary, Hook Elementary and Kyle Elementary — will be focusing on a number of goals throughout the year.

All five buildings will be focusing on Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS), which are ways to encourage good behavior in students through positive feedback from faculty and staff. All nine schools will focus on “The Trojan Way,” (#TheTrojanWay), which encourages students to act positively both in and out of the classroom.

In grades K-6, all seven buildings will be implementing the Teachers College Reading and Writing Project.

“The Readers Workshop is based on the work of Lucy Calkins, the founding director of the Reading and Writing Project at Columbia Teachers College,” Piper said. “This instructional approach will benefit our teachers by allowing them to collaborate across our district around a common framework.

“Students will have more time for reading in school and will have the opportunity to select high-quality books they find interesting. This framework is about more than just teaching students how to read; it is about fostering a love of reading and learning.”

The program also will give Troy City Schools more uniform methods for teaching reading, including the reading terminology used. This will aid students as they move from teacher to teacher, grade to grade and even school building to school building.

At Troy High School and Troy Junior High School, Piper said staff will continue to focus on “The Trojan Family,” which encourages positive interactions between students and staff.

“It was a great first day,” Piper said. “We are pleased to have the kids back and are looking forward to what the year has in store.”

To learn more about the Troy City Schools, visit www.troycityschools.org