Community Calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• FARMERS MARKET: The Piqua Community Farmers Market will be offered from 3:30-6:30 p.m. in front of the Piqua Public Library on High Street.

• CAREGIVER CONNECTION: Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County will offer its Caregiver Connection program from 2-3 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 2899 W. Main St., Troy.

• FORT ROWDY MEETING: Meetings for planning the upcoming Fort Rowdy Gathering will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Covington City Building. For more information, call Anita at 676-3381.

• LUNCH: Tipp City Seniors will have a board meeting at 10 a.m. and blood pressure checks; and lunch will then be provided (reservation needed) at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• TACO SALAD: Taco salad is available for $5 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. Brush up your Euchre skills at 7 p.m. for $5.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Show your commitment to helping save lives by supporting the Knights of St. John-Piqua community blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Great Hall, 110 S. Wayne St., Piqua. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Commitment Defines Me — I Donate Blood” T-shirt and a chance to win a YETI cooler and gear. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

• BOARD MEETING: The Miami Metropolitan Housing Authority Board will meet at 8 a.m. at 1695 Troy-Sidney Road, Community Services Building, and is open to the public.

• MEETING: The Southview Neighborhood Association will have a general meeting at 7 p.m. at the Mote Park Community Center. Everyone who lives, works or has a business in the Southview area is welcome. There will be a discussion with representatives from St. John’s Luthern Church about cooperative projects with the Southview Neighborhood Association. The discussion will address the future plans for use of the Mote Park Community Center, the Luthern church and the church’s participation in Southview’s projects. For more information, call president Jim Vetter at 778-1696.

Friday

• EXHIBIT: Pigments at Play: Collective Brushworks by Four Local Artists will open at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy. This exhibit features artists that are or were students of Donna Pierce-Clark, a Hayner art instructor, and includes Marsha Elliott, Jeannette B. Ferguson, Kathy Moeller and Keith Thue. An artist’s reception will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the center. Learn more at TroyHayner.org.

• PIZZA AND HANGING: Teens 12 and up are invited to enjoy pizza and hang out with friends from 3-4 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No registration is required. Call the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• NIGHT HIKE: The Miami County Park District will hold its Discovery Night Hike program at 8:30-10:30 p.m. at Garbry Big Woods Sanctuary, 2540 E. Statler Road, Piqua. Join a park district naturalist and explore the amazing world of nature at night. Dress for the weather with sturdy walking shoes. Walk will vary from .5 to 1 mile. Bring a flashlight. Meet at the lower parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BILLIARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m. and be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• NY STRIP: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a New York strip steak at 6 p.m.

• STROGANOFF: Beef stroganoff will be offered at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. The cost is $8. Steve “Crash” Worley will be providing music at 7 p.m.

Saturday

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County Farmers Market will be held in the Lowe’s parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Troy Main Street Farmer’s Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on South Cherry Street, just off West Main Street, Troy. For more information, visit www.TroyMainStreet.org or call (937) 339-5455.

• STEAK DINNER: A T-bone steak dinner will be offered from 5-8 p.m. at the Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls The meal also will include a baked potato, salad bar and a roll for $15.

• STITCH ‘N GAB: STITCH ‘N GAB will be offered from 2-3:30 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library. Bring your crochet, knit or embroidery project, share conversation while we work.

• PRESCHOOLERS IN PARK: The Miami County Park District will hold the Preschoolers in the Park program from 10 a.m. to noon at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. This program is for preschoolers and their parents. Bring the family for a self-led adventure. Meet live animals, perform hands on nature activities and go on a tot sized hike. Naturalists will be on site to answer questions. Be prepared to be outside and during the warmer months, be prepared to get wet. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or call (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• NEEDLE IT: The Tipp City Seniors will offer its Needle It Group from 9-10:30 a.m. and will be a meal site at 11 a.m. Bridge will be at 12:30 p.m.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Show your commitment to helping save lives by supporting the Life Ministry community blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the event room, 542 N. Elm St., Troy. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Commitment Defines Me — I Donate Blood” T-shirt and a chance to win a YETI cooler and gear. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

• CRUISE-IN: Old Tippecanoe will host the 23rd annual Trans Am Nationals Cruise-In from 5-9 p.m. The Saturday night cruise-in is the highlight of a three-day Trans-Am Nationals event held each year in Dayton. Along with help from Trans Am Club of America, Dayton Chapter, and the Trans Am Nationals Committee, owners of the following Firebird models are urged to enter: Sprint, H.O., Esprit, S/E, Formula, Firehawk, Trans Am, and GTA’s. The event will take place in the Old Tippecanoe Historic District in downtown Tipp City with free admission. Registration cost for car entries is $10. Registration is at Monroe Federal Bank, 24 E. Main St., from 5-7 p.m. The first 250 entries will receive dash plaques and trophies will be awarded to the winning categories. Activities until 9 p.m. include shopping, a 50/50 raffle, trophy presentations (8:30 p.m.) and a DJ providing music at Third and Main streets. For more information, call Cheryl (Trans Am Club) at (513) 202-1212 or Steve (Old Tippecanoe) at (937) 667-3696.

Sunday

• WILD ART: Brukner Nature Center will offer a painting fundraiser from 1-4 p.m. , this one an autumn birdhouse on a 16-inch-by-20-inch canvas. Lisa Bauer of the Mayflower Arts Center will guide you as you paint. The fee $35 per person, (ages 13 to adult), and includes refreshments and all materials. Deadline for registration and payment is Saturday, Aug. 24 by 5 p.m. (cash or check only). All proceeds benefit the Brukner Nature Center Wildlife Ambassador program.

• ADVENTURE SERIES: The Miami County Park District will hold its Naturalist Adventure Series “Heartbeat of the Earth” from 1-4 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Bring a blanket and sit in the shade of the old oak trees while listening to the sounds of acoustic music. A roving naturalist will be on-site to answer questions and facilitate activity. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast will be offered from 8-11 a.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This is a full breakfast including eggs cooked-to-order, sausage, bacon, home fries, biscuits, gravy, pancakes, waffles, french toast, fruit and juice for just $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3.

• CRUISE-IN: The A.B. Graham Memorial Center 8025 E. State Route 36, Conover, will offer a cruise-in from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. All collector vehicles welcome, including vintage tractors and stationary engines. Shaded grounds, food concessions, family fun, music, dash plaques and flea market. Visit the A.B. Graham Museum. For more information, call (937) 368-3700.

Monday

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: Participants of the Milton-Union Public Library’s Audio Club work on individual craft projects while listening to music or an audio book at 1 p.m. at the library. All are welcome and no registration is required. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• NEEDLE IT: The Tipp City Seniors will have the Needle It Group from 9-10:30 a.m.; the center will be a meal site at 11 a.m.; and Hand & Foot will be offered at 1 p.m.

• BRATS: Brats and fries will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $5. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• CLASSIC MOVIE: Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library will present a Monday Matinee on 12:30 p.m. Relax and enjoy a classic movie, “Tonight and Every Night” (1945). Popcorn will be provided or bring your own snacks. Program is for children of all ages and registration is not required. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• NOVEL CONVERSATIONS: Join staff at 6:30 p.m. for Novel Conversations to discuss this month’s suggested reading, “Miller’s Valley” by Anna Quindlen. Pick up your copy at the Information Desk or call the library at 937-339-0502 ext. 112 to learn more. Novel Conversations, an adult monthly book discussion, usually meets at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month; we read a variety of fiction and nonfiction titles. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 112, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

Tuesday

• EUCHRE: Have fun playing in an Euchre tournament at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. A carry-in lunch will be offered. Blood pressure and blood glucose screenings will be held from 9-10 a.m. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• HANG OUT: Teens ages 12 and up are invited to hang out at the library, do homework, visit with friends or relax from 3-4 p.m. Contact the Milton-Union Public Library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• TINY TOTS: Tiny Tots will be offered from at the Milton-Union Public Library from 11-11:30 a.m. Newborns to age 3 enjoy singing songs, reading stories, playing, and learning together with their caregiver. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• WORKKEYS: The Upper Valley Career Center Adult Division will offer its WorkKeys program at 8:30 a.m. at the center, 8901 Looney Road, Piqua. WorkKeys is an assessment test — admissions exam — that is required to attend career tech programs. The dates for the WorkKeys are set to meet prospective students schedules and when they complete their exam, an assessment/testing coordinator will review the results with them and in many cases they need to return to speak to a program coordinator or financial aid adviser. For more information, call 778-1980 or visit uppervalleycc.org.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors will have crafts at 9 a.m.; Stepping On from 10 a.m. to noon; and Young at Art at 1 p.m.

• DINE TO DONATE: Join Brukner Nature Center staff and volunteers from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. for this month’s Dine to Donate at Rapid Fired Pizza, 2311 W. Main St., Troy. Rapid Fired Pizza will donate 25 percent of all sales made by supporters of Brukner Nature Center. Supporters must present a flier, which can be found online. No coupons, discounts or other offers are valid during the fundraiser event. Good on dine-in and carry-out. Proceeds will help support the wildlife at Brukner Nature Center.

Aug. 28

• READING GROUP: The Novel–Teas Reading Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. to discuss “The Curious Charms of Arthur Pepper,” by Phaedra Patric. Light refreshments provided. Visit the library to pick up a copy and join in. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• STORY HOUR: Children ages 4-5 and their caregivers are invited to enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• KIWANIS: Gretchen Hawk, director of the WACO Air Museum, will speak at the Piqua Kiwanis meeting, which will be held at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• SUNSET SONGS: The Miami County Park District will hold their music in the park “Sunset Songs” program from 7-9 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Join park district naturalist John De Boer as he plays soft meditative Native American flute at the falls weaving legends and stories into this evening of music and nature. Bring a blanket on which to sit. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will host speaker Nick Moeller from the Moeller Brew Barn. Nick will talk about the exciting new business he has brought to downtown Troy. The meeting will be held at the Troy Country Club at noon. Guests are welcome. For more information, visit www.kiwaniscluboftroy.com.

• LINE DANCE: The Tipp City Seniors will offer Skip Bo at 9:30 a.m.; line dancing at 10 a.m; and be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• HOT DOGS: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a sauerkraut and hot dogs at 6 p.m.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Troy Church of the Brethren will host a community blood drive from 1-7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room, 1431 W. Main St., Troy. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the Community Blood Center “My Commitment Defines Me — I Donate Blood” T-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.