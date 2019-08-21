Fundraiser to honor shooting victims

DAYTON — In the wake of recent tragedy in Dayton’s Oregon District, several community partners have come together to present Gem City Shine, an Oregon District Benefit Concert and Community Event, hosted by Dave Chappelle, from 4-10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25. This event is free, but a ticket is required for admission. Visit Ticketmaster.com to secure up to two free tickets for the event. Tickets to this event are restricted to residents of Dayton, and the surrounding areas. Patrons must register via Verified Fan on Ticketmaster, https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/davechappelledayton.

This event will honor the lives lost and to reclaim the community’s beloved places to shop, dine and enjoy time with family and friends. There will be several ways for attendees to contribute to both The Dayton Foundation’s Oregon District Tragedy Fund and Oregon District Business Association, which is assisting local businesses with recovery.

Local and national entertainment will be featured on a main stage located near Fifth Street and Wayne Avenue, with performances throughout the late afternoon and evening.

In preparation for the event, Fifth Street will be closed between Patterson Boulevard and Wayne Avenue as early as 6 a.m. Sunday morning, with additional closures along Wayne Avenue between Fourth and Van Buren streets, and will reopen late Sunday night to early Monday morning. Free parking is available at the University of Dayton Arena lots A, B and C, with complimentary shuttles provided by Greater Dayton RTA.

Event guests are encouraged to shop at Oregon District stores and dine at the many restaurants and pubs. Additional food vendors and beer trucks will be on hand to provide refreshments for purchase. Commemorative T-shirts will be offered with a minimum donation of $20, with proceeds benefiting the tragedy fund at the Dayton Foundation. The food pavilion and family entertainment area will be located in the parking lot adjacent to Omega Music near the Fifth and Patterson intersection on the east side of the district. Guests are encouraged to visit this location to participate in a community art project.

Beer trucks, soda/water stations, T-shirt stations, and donation stations will be located at several places throughout the district.

Volunteers are needed to make this event a success. Visit DowntownDayton.org to sign up for a preferred activity and time shift.

This is a weapon-free event; security stations with metal detectors will be set up at each gate. Attendees should plan for extra time to check in. For safety concerns, and to expedite the check-in process, please do not bring large purses, backpacks, or other large bags.

No professional cameras allowed except for credentialed members of the media. For the enjoyment of all audience members, Dave Chappelle encourages the attendees to “live in the moment” and simply enjoy the experience rather than record via cellphone.

Gem City Shine is organized and hosted by the Oregon District Business Association, the Downtown Dayton Partnership, the City of Dayton, the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, Dayton Police Department, the Dayton-Montgomery County Convention & Visitors Bureau, The Dayton Foundation, Greater Dayton RTA, and numerous other partners and donors.